What role does Adrian Anchondo play in General Hospital? Character details explored

Adrian Anchondo currently portrays the role of Marco Rios on the ABC soap opera General Hospital. Introduced as the son of Jenz Sidwell and Natalia Ramirez, the character of Marco debuted on the show on March 13, 2025.

During an interview with TV Insider on March 12, 2025, Anchondo spoke about joining the cast of General Hospital as a lawyer named Marco. He mentioned that his character seems to be “sweet and charming,” but has some “dark secrets.”

Anchondo told the outlet about his role:

"He's also very intelligent and very articulate, which is kind of opposite of who I am as a person. I don’t find myself to be the most articulate person. I don’t think I’ve ever played a lawyer."

The actor then explained how Marco is different from his previous guest role in How to Get Away with Murder. He said:

"I’ve definitely been on the other end from Viola Davis grilling me on How to Get Away with Murder, so that’ll take getting used to. Van was like, ‘I gotta play a doctor on here, and there’s so many things about the human body that I’m just learning,’ so I’m like, ‘If he can do it, I think I can handle the legal stuff.'"

General Hospital: A glance at Marco's storyline and character arc

According to the storyline of General Hospital, Marco was first seen at a bar in Miami, Florida. He engaged in a conversation with a drunk Lucas Jones, who was there for a medical conference. Lucas discussed his problems with Marco.

Marco arrived in Port Charles on April 2, 2025, and visited the Miller & Davis Law Office for an interview with Diane Miller. Diane was impressed with his credentials and it was revealed that he would get the job. Before leaving, Marco noticed a photo of Lucas with his late sister, Sam McCall, on the desk of Alexis Davis.

On April 16, 2025, Diane brought Marco to the Corinthos mansion and introduced her new associate to Sonny Corinthos. Diane was shocked when Sonny said that Marco was the son of Jenz Sidwell. When Marco admitted the truth, Diane sent him outside and assured Sonny that she would fire him.

Later, Jason Morgan confronted Marco at the Miller & Davis office. He refused to believe it to be a coincidence that Marco landed a job at Diane's firm. Marco explained that he interviewed at four law firms and received offers from three. He accepted the offer from Miller & Davis because they practiced the kind of law he liked. However, Jason was not convinced that it was just a coincidence and warned Marco that he would be keeping an eye on him.

As the show progressed, Diane said that they were not pleased with the connection between Marco and Sidwell. However, she mentioned that Marco was a brilliant attorney and the firm would benefit from his talent. They gave him another offer to join their company, which he accepted. Later, he shared the good news with Lucas and they made plans to go out for drinks to celebrate.

More about Adrian Anchondo's life and career

Adrian Anchondo was born in Los Angeles, California. He gained recognition from daytime fans for his roles in Law & Order: Organized Crime, and How to Get Away with Murder. Apart from General Hospital, Anchondo has appeared in various projects such as A Time for Men, FBI: Most Wanted, After, The Rookie, Rebel, and NCIS: Los Angeles.

Fans are eager to find out about the upcoming twists and turns that might confront his character, Marco, on the ABC daytime drama.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

