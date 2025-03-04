What role does Bryce Durfee play on General Hospital? Character details explored

Bryce Durfee is an American actor known for his recent casting in General Hospital. Born in Nebraska on April 5, 1989, he will play Vaughn, Josslyn's new handler at the WSB (World Security Bureau) on the ABC daytime drama.

Vaughn, portrayed by Bryce Durfee, is the new recurring character on General Hospital. He works for the WSB and will oversee the agency's work and responsibilities as Josslyn's new handler. Being a recent addition to the show's cast, he is set to entertain the viewers with his debut on the episode airing on Friday, March 7, 2025.

General Hospital first premiered on April 1, 1963, and since its inception, has been one of the longest-running daytime soap operas in American television history. Set in the fictional town of Port Charles in upstate New York, the show revolves around the personal and professional lives of the people working at the hospital and comprises many twists and turns.

General Hospital: A glance at Vaughn's character

According to the storyline of General Hospital, Bryce Durfee's character Vaughn is set to appear on Friday, March 7, 2025, and become a recurring figure in the plot ahead. Fans reportedly expect to see Vaughn play a significant part in the storyline as he continues working at the WBS as a top agent in Port Charles.

Vaughn's first major case in the show is expected to focus on his collaboration with Josslyn, a character played by Eden McCoy. His role as Josslyn's handler suggests he will oversee her assignments and guide her through her responsibilities within the agency. Fans can look forward to Vaughn's introduction and the potential impact he is about to have on Josslyn's storyline in the upcoming episodes.

The new character is set to bring a fresh perspective to the table by frequently intervening with the actions of the town's top players. With a promising future ahead, fans can expect the character to be engaged in intense conflicts and interesting entanglements with the key figures of Port Charles.

More about Bryce Durfee: Everything you need to know

Beyond playing Vaughn on General Hospital, Bryce Durfee has appeared in several other pivotal roles, adding to his acting portfolio. Before trying his luck in the entertainment industry, he initially started his career as a model. His exposure to modeling helped him advance into landing roles in films and television as an actor.

Durfee has starred in films such as Lethal Beauty, A Man for Every Month, Toxic Shark, Girlfriends of Christmas Past, and 10 Year Reunion. On television, he was featured in shows like Yellowstone, Hacks, 9-1-1, Man with a Plan, and Baby Daddy. He also played the role of a male model on an episode of The Bold and the Beautiful.

Bryce Durfee was raised in Wisconsin and finished high school in North Carolina. Born to an engineer father, he never dreamt of becoming an actor or joining the show business. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest (published on March 3, 2025), he stated that his sister first introduced him to modeling when she took him to a model expo, and he ended up landing 15 contracts.

Besides waiting to witness the roles he portrays in the future, fans eagerly await to watch the upcoming twists and turns that might confront his character, Vaughn. The upcoming episodes will establish Vaughn's narrative, leaving fans wondering how he will navigate the challenges in Port Charles.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the episodes on ABC and Hulu.

