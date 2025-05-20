What role did Jensen Ackles play on Days of Our Lives? Character details explored

Jensen Ackles, who is known for his role in Supernatural, got his breakthrough with the lead role in the long-running soap opera Days of Our Lives. He played the role of Eric Brady, one of the children of one of the show's most prominent families.

His character, Eric Brady was Roman Brady and Dr. Marlena Evans' son, and had a twin sister named Sami as well. The Brady family is one of the central families in the show and have seen several ups and downs over the course of the soap opera.

Ackles' portrayal and version of Eric Brady was marked by sincerity and moral integrity, often standing in contrast to his sister’s manipulative behavior. One of his major storylines involved a complicated romance with Nicole Walker, whose secretive past created tension between them.

Ackles was a part of Days of Our Lives for three years from 1997 to 2000, which helped set the stage for his acting career. Although Eric returned to the fictional town of Salem in the 2012 storyline, the character was portrayed by Greg Vaughan until 2024.

Eric Brady in Days of Our Lives

Eric Brady is the son of two of the most prominent Days of Our Lives characters—Roman Brady and Dr. Marlena Evans. Eric's twin, Sami Brady is one of the show's most unstable and dramatic characters.

Although the character of Eric had been seen on the show previously, it was Jensen Ackles' interpretation that brought new depth to the character. His portrayal moved the character into the spotlight throughout the late 1990s.

Ackles joined the soap in 1997 when he was 19 years old and his version of Eric Brady was a sincere and principled young man. He portrayed Eric as someone trying to find his place in a world full of secrets, betrayal, and dramatic twists.

His grounded and thoughtful demeanor often contrasted with his sister Sami’s manipulative tendencies, making him a key figure in several family-centered storylines.

Eric and Nicole: A passionate drama

One of the main plotlines while Ackles was on Days of Our Lives involved Eric's rocky relationship with Nicole Walker. Initially, the girl-next-door, Nicole, had darker secrets up her sleeve, including a secret marriage and past as an adult model. Those secrets ultimately pushed her and Eric apart.

This love story provided Ackles with room to experiment with emotional vulnerability, mistrust, and heartbreak. Eric was also friends with Greta Von Amberg—Princess Gina's daughter. However, none of this was more than platonic and never more than a secondary romantic arc.

Emotional challenges and family dynamics

During Ackles' run, Eric was often caught in emotionally charged family matters. He dealt with Sami’s numerous schemes, supported his mother through public controversies, and tried to navigate the often chaotic family dynamic of the Bradys.

Eric was regularly placed in high-stakes emotional and moral dilemmas that allowed Ackles to showcase a strong emotional range. Ackles' Days of Our Lives work earned him praise from critics. He received the Soap Opera Digest Award for Best Male Newcomer in 1998. He was nominated for the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series in 1998, 1999, and 2000.

Jensen Ackles departed the show in 2000 and eventually moved to primetime shows. He went on to appear in Dark Angel and Smallville before landing his role as Dean Winchester in Supernatural, which aired for 15 seasons. His version Eric Brady remains a central chapter in both his life and the history of Days of Our Lives.

Catch the latest episode of Days of Our Lives streaming on Peacock.

