What role did Robyn Bernard play on General Hospital? Character details explored

Set in the fictional town of Port Charles, General Hospital is the longest-running American daytime soap opera since its premiere back in April 1963. The plot of the soap opera follows the complex lives of the most powerful and affluent families of Port Charles, which include the Cassidines, Spencers, and Quartermaines, among others.

Over the years, many notable actors have played roles in the soap. One among them is American actress Robyn Bernard, who portrayed the role of Terry Brock on General Hospital. Terry Brock first appeared in Port Charles in 1984 when she heard the news of her father, D.L. Brock's, death. Bernard played the recurring role of Terry on the soap opera for over six years.

Here's everything to know about the character of Terry Brock from General Hospital

Terry Brock is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera General Hospital, played by Robyn Bernard. Terry was a minor character who came to Port Charles in September 1984 and left in March 1990. According to IMDb, Bernard starred in a total of 178 episodes.

Terry arrived in Port Charles when she heard the news about her father, D.L. Brock's murder. Soon after her arrival, she encountered the notorious character Frisco Jones. She later witnessed Kevin O'Connor strangling Earl Moody, an event that left lasting mental scars. Struggling to cope with the trauma, she turned to alcohol, which ultimately derailed her attempts to launch a successful singing career. However, in 1986, she married Kevin O'Connor.

Terry was marked with challenges and manipulations throughout her time on the soap. Lucy Coe manipulated her, and she was also falsely accused of the murder of Sheriff Broder and Ted Holmes. She also pursued a relationship with Patrick, Kevin's brother. However, when she signed a deal with a record label, she left Port Charles in 1990, marking her permanent departure from Port Charles.

Everything to know about Robyn Bernard, the actor behind the character

Robyn Bernard is an American actor who was born on May 26, 1959, in Gladewater, Texas. She was the elder sister of Happy Days actor Crystal Bernard. According to Deadline, the eldest Bernard sister was fascinated by acting from a young age.

She debuted her career in 1981 by starring in the film Diva. Apart from General Hospital, Bernard was a part of several other projects like Simon & Simon, Whiz Kids, The Facts of Life, and Tour of Duty.

On March 12, 2024, the actress died in San Jacinto, California, at the age of 64. According to the Los Angeles Times, her body was discovered in an open field behind a 1800 block of South San Jacinto Avenue business. The reason behind her death was not confirmed by any news. However, reports by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department suggested that nothing irregular was found around the scene.

General Hospital's current storyline

In the recent scenario of the soap, the autopsy reports of Natalia Ramirez came to light and brought a shocking truth. Anna revealed that in her autopsy report, a combination of drugs and alcohol was found. Apart from that, Rocco found out the real story about his birth. He found that Dr. Britt gave birth to him, and confronted his mother Lulu about the same.

The latest episodes of General Hospital are available for viewers to watch on ABC and Hulu.

