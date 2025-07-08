General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (July 8, 2025): Brook Lynn slams Lulu, Rocco asks about Britt and Sasha panics for her baby

Peril and disarray have arrived on General Hospital as the upcoming episode of July 8, 2025, will show. While the mob fight is likely to escalate into a political battle, domestic frictions are brewing as well. On one hand, Brook Lynn and Lulu's differences will heat up, while on the other, Rocco will continue to dig for more information on Britt. Elsewhere, Sasha will inform Michael about Daisy going missing.

Previous episodes of General Hospital laid the groundwork for the mob fight slated to arrive in town. Recently, Port Charles residents saw a fire at Charlie's Pub. Elsewhere, Natalia died of a drug and alcohol overdose, leaving Sonny as a suspect in her death. Meanwhile, Danny and Rocco found out that in a file, Dr. Britt's baby, Ben, was being renamed as Rocco.

The teaser video for July 8, 2025, released by General Hospital Preview channel on YouTube shows the violent friction between Brook Lynn and Lulu. BLQ is seen exclaiming:

"Interesting double standard. You hypocrite."

She is possibly referring to Lulu's slap after Rocco learnt about his origin story. Meanwhile, the teenager wants to get an unbiased source of information. He is shown asking Jason:

"Tell me everything you know about Britt West."

He finds Danny's father a safer option than trusting his own parents. Elsewhere, Sasha freaks out after finding her baby missing. She informs Michael:

"Michael, someone took my daughter."

Currently, danger looms over newborn Daisy as an unknown stalker is eyeing the baby. The situation will worsen in the upcoming episodes of the long-running ABC daily soap.

General Hospital: Significant story arcs to check out on July 8, 2025

Judging by the teaser video from General Hospital Preview, enemies are rearing to get into battles. The first frame of the video finds Cody offering himself to Ava. Cody Bell seems to be taking the next step in his seduction. The latter also looks pleased with the attention.

The next frame finds a livid Brook Lynn tearing into Lulu, calling her a hypocrite. This is in response to Lulu's slap on Monday's episode, dated July 7, 2025. Since Lulu is angry with BLQ for digging out the Britt story, hurting Rocco, the latter will point out how Lulu's sleuthing hurt Gio.

The video moves on to show Kristina boasting to her mother about her realizations. She may explain how her near-death experience at the fire changed her perspective about Ric and Liz's accident she had caused. However, she may remain quiet about her role in instigating Cody to woo Ava.

Meanwhile, Ric will find Elizabeth having a chat with Portia. In the teaser, he remarks that the evening has gotten better. Portia will likely notice Ric flirting with Liz and point it out to her friend later.

Elsewhere, Sidwell will continue to poison Marco's mind against Sonny. He may emphasize that Natalia sealed her fate by getting close to the mob boss. Moreover, he will promise to bring justice to Marco's mother. At the same time, Rocco seeks out Danny's father to ask about Dr. Britt Westbourne.

Tragedy strikes Port Charles in the form of Daisy's abduction. Sasha finds the baby missing from her crib and informs Michael about the same. However, Daisy is likely to be with a family member at home, and this may be a false alarm for the new mother.

Stay tuned to General Hospital on July 8, 2025, to catch Rocco's anguish and Brook Lynn's retort.

