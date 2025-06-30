What role does Tanisha Harper play on General Hospital? Character details explored 

On the daytime soap opera General Hospital, the American actress Tanisha Harper portrays the character of Jordan Ashford. The character of Jordan Ashford has been portrayed by several actresses, introduced in 2014, by Vinessa Antoine. Harper stepped into the role in 2022, taking it over from Briana Nicole Henry. Jordan has emerged as a pivotal character, playing a key role in multiple storylines.

Ad

Jordan is the mother of TJ Ashford, one of the central characters of the soap opera. General Hospital is officially the longest-running daytime soap opera in the history of American television. Set in Port Charles, this soap opera first aired in 1963 and revolves around the complex lives of the most powerful and affluent families like the Quartermaine, Cassadine, Corinthos, and more.

Here's everything to know about the character of Jordan Ashford from General Hospital

Ad

Trending

Jordan Ashford is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera General Hospital. Since her debut, the role has been portrayed by three actresses. Vinessa Antoine originally introduced the character in 2014 and played her until 2018. Later that year, Briana Nicole Henry took over the role and remained on the show until 2021. In 2022, Jordan returned to the screen, this time portrayed by Tanisha Harper.

Jordan is a powerful and dynamic character who has held several prominent positions over the years. This includes an undercover government agent, the Commissioner of the Port Charles Police Department (PCPD), and other key law enforcement roles. One of the most pivotal storylines of the character includes her kidney transplant and her relationship with Curtis Ashford. Curthis is the brother of the late Tommy Ashford, who was also presumed to be the father of TJ Ashford.

Ad

After Jordan and Curtis get married, the two face several challenges in their relationship. Jordan is an independent woman who does not like to ask for help, and gets into a serious accident during a case investigation. She was hit by Drew Cain's car and brought to the hospital in a critical condition. This led to a serious moment when she was put on dialysis due to her critical condition.

However, her condition deteriorates, and she goes through a major kidney transplant with the kidney donated by her son, TJ Ashford. However, after all the fiasco, things were getting back to normal, Curtis learnt about her transplant and that she chose not to tell him about this big moment. This caused a rift in their relationship, which eventually led to their divorce.

Ad

Jordan often prioritizes her work over her relationships, which makes Curtis feel unimportant in her life. However, this attitude has landed her bigger and better opportunities. In 2023, Jordan became the Deputy Mayor to Mayor Laura Collins and resigned from her position as a commissioner at PCPD.

Here's a glimpse into the life of Tanisha Harper, the character behind the actor from General Hospital

Ad

Tanisha Harper is an American actress, model, and TV host who was born in Tokyo, Japan, on September 18, 1981. The actress graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor's degree in Media Arts and Marketing. Harper was fascinated by the entertainment industry and got picked up by a modeling agency at just 20 years old.

Apart from playing Jordan Ashford on General Hospital, the actress has been a part of several other projects, like Desire, The Bold and the Beautiful, Pretend Time, and many more.

Ad

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on the ABC Network and Hulu

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kritika Arora Kritika Arora is a Daily Soap Writer at Sportskeeda with 3.5 years of experience in content creation and brand solutions. Her academic foundation in Political Science and Economics from Delhi University, supplemented by online courses in marketing and public relations, has equipped her with a diverse skill set.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Kritika honed her expertise as a Brand Solutions Manager at House of Creators, an influencer marketing agency. She has also crafted heartwarming short stories for couples at The Wedding Matinee, a wedding photography company.



Kritika's passion for television shines through in her reporting. She is dedicated to delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical news by prioritizing trusted sources and staying informed on industry trends.



She admires Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter for his unwavering confidence and Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods for her "it girl" energy and entrepreneurial spirit. Apart from writing, Kritika enjoys reading fiction, watching TV shows, kickboxing, and exploring new cafes.



If given a chance, she would love to go back to the early 2000s rom-com era and be a part of a Nicholas Sparks movie. Know More