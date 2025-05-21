Where is TJ Ashford on General Hospital? Character’s wherabouts explored

TJ Ashford, played by Tajh Bellow, was missing in action on General Hospital after the death of his baby, whom he shared with his girlfriend, Molly. Ashford was not seen on-screen in Port Charles after the death of his child, as it caused a rift between the grieving parents. Since his character was not written off officially, he was supposed to be working at a hospital in Port Charles.

TJ Ashford's character was last seen in the ABC soap opera, General Hospital, in December 2024. Although the actor's name continued to appear among the regular cast members until February 20, 2025, his name was missing from the end credits on Friday, February 21, 2025.

American actor Tajh Bellow took over the role of TJ Ashford in 2018. For his performance as Ashford in the daytime drama, Bellow landed a prestigious Daytime Emmy Award nomination in 2021. Ashford's character was then promoted from a recurring role to a regular figure on February 11, 2022.

General Hospital: A glance at TJ Ashford's character

According to the storyline of General Hospital, TJ Ashford was introduced as the son of Shawn Butler and his ex-mistress, Jordan Ashford, and the legal son of the late Tommy Ashford. It was revealed that TJ was conceived during an affair that Jordan had with Shawn while being married to Tommy.

Initially, TJ's character was portrayed by actor Krys Meyer, who played the role from January 17 to August 1, 2012. Then, actor Tequan Richmond took over the role and played it from August 16, 2012, until October 19, 2018. Lastly, Tajh Bellow reprised TJ's role on November 20, 2018.

TJ Ashford was a pre-med student who interned at the hospital in 2017. He graduated from medical school in 2021 and became a doctor there in 2022. He and Molly Lansing-Davis started dating in 2012 after being longtime friends. They briefly broke up but got back together and dated from 2013 to 2015.

After expressing their love for one another in 2015, they became domestic partners in 2021. After the tragic loss of their daughter, Irene Marie, Molly and TJ grew apart.

When was TJ Ashford last seen on General Hospital?

TJ Ashford's character was last seen on General Hospital during the second half of 2024. By the end of TJ's last story arc, the major aspects of his storyline involved his relationship with his girlfriend, Molly, and her half-sister, Kristina.

Kristina offered to be the surrogate for TJ and Molly's baby. Although TJ was not in favor of the move, he agreed due to Molly's happiness. Since TJ was a doctor at the hospital, he was able to keep track of the whole pregnancy process. He always looked out for the health of both the mother and the baby.

In a shocking twist, an accident led Kristina to fall into the pool, resulting in the death of the unborn baby. TJ found himself in a tough spot, stuck between the two sisters. While Kristina tried to blame Ava for the baby's death, Molly attempted to fight against Kristina's move to keep the baby for herself.

The baby's tragic death created distance between TJ and Molly, leading to their breakup. TJ was seen at the hospital a few times when Molly and Kristina lost their sister, Sam.

By then, he had already told Trina that his relationship with Molly was over. Although TJ hasn’t appeared since December 2024, the show didn’t write him out of town, implying he’s still working at the hospital in Port Charles.

Actor Tajh Bellow posted on Instagram on February 19, 2025, thanking everyone for the opportunity to play TJ on General Hospital. Although the showrunners have not commented on TJ's character getting scrapped, the post appeared like a closure speech for his fans. Bellow stated,

"Playing Dr. TJ Ashford has been a groundbreaking experience for my career. Pouring into TJ as he poured into me has been illuminating in many regards."

Since TJ Ashford was missing in action in Port Chares, fans are eager to find out whether Tajh Bellow would return to General Hospital as TJ. Viewers await to learn about the fate of Ashford's character.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

