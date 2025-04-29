What is The Young and The Restless theme song? Everything you need to know 

CBS's The Young and the Restless premiered in March 1987 and is set in the fictional city of Genoa City, Wisconsin. Created by Lee and William Bell, the show revolves around the members of the Newman, Abbott, Chancellor, and Winters families. The Young and the Restless centers around themes of business rivalries, family feuds, romance, drama, and scandals.

The show's theme song, composed by Barry De Vorzon and Perry Botkin Junior, was originally titled Cotton's Dream. The composers won the prestigious Grammy Award for Best Instrumental Arrangement in 1978 for a variation of the song, which was then known as Nadia's Theme.

The history behind the theme song of The Young and the Restless

The theme song of The Young and the Restless was originally composed for the 1971 children's film Bless the Beasts and Children. The film's main character was named Cotton, after whom the song was titled Cotton's Dream.

In an interview with The Tennessean published on February 18, 2022, composer Barry De Vorzon said:

"My second motion picture was a movie called Bless the Beasts and Children. So I wrote this main title called “Bless the Beasts and Children.” I got The Carpenters into Stanley's office. They recorded it. It became a hit with The Carpenters and I was nominated for an Academy Award. I was thrilled."

In 1978, the Academy Award was given to the composers after they fine-tuned the original score, now titled Nadia's Theme. That same song was later sampled by musician Mary J. Blige in her 2001 song No More Drama.

Although the theme song had been used multiple times in the entertainment industry before, the producers of The Young and the Restless fell in love with it and used it as the central score for the show from 1973.

Barry and Perry shared with The Tennessean in 2022 how overjoyed they were when CBS approached them for permission to use their score for the hit daytime soap.

Additionally, in 1976, 14-year-old gymnast Nadia Comaneci received a perfect score at the Olympics and went on to win three gold medals. ABC aired a clip of Nadia on Wide World of Sports, using the theme song as the background music. Since then, the song has gained even more popularity.

Recent developments on The Young and the Restless

Recently on the show, Billy Abbott fired Phyllis Summers from his new media business venture, Abbott Communications, which left her feeling extremely upset. She had tried to ensure that Daniel Romalotti Jr. would be part of the business, but Billy did not want to push him, as Daniel did not seem to be interested.

Meanwhile, Mariah Copeland returned to Genoa City after a work trip and met with Tessa Porter and Aria after a while. The three of them had a heartfelt reunion. However, Tessa ended up realizing that something was gravely wrong since Mariah seemed to be rushed and left for her office without spending a lot of time with them.

Interested viewers can watch new episodes of The Young and the Restless on CBS and Paramount+.

