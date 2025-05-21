Who is Alex Alegria on Beyond the Gates? Everything you need to know 

Alex Alegria is a rising actor featured in Beyond the Gates, CBS’s newest daytime drama that launched in 2025. The show is notable for being the first Black-led soap opera on daytime television in over three decades. Alegria plays Tomas "Tom" Navarro, a young and ambitious attorney working at a prominent law firm in the fictional town of Fairmont Crest.

Key storylines on Beyond the Gates include the revelation of Eva Thomas as the secret daughter of Ted Richardson and Leslie Thomas, leading to familial upheaval. Tomás Navarro's complicated relationships with Kat Richardson and her half-sister Eva is also central to the plot. The series delves into personal struggles, including Ashley and Derek's strained relationship and Martin Richardson's haunting nightmares.

Alex Alegria plays Tomas "Tom" Navarro on Beyond the Gates

Tomas "Tom" Navarro, portrayed by Alex Alegria, is one of the main characters on Beyond the Gates. Tom is presented as a career-driven, confident attorney at Bill Hamilton's prestigious firm.

One of Tom's main plots is the romantic relationship between Katherine "Kat" Richardson and him. There is on and off tension between them due to Tom's flirtation with Eva Thomas, Kat's half-sister and rival.

Tom is introduced for the first time at Bill and Haley's wedding, and this is the first meeting between Tom and Kat. Then, when he is assisting Bill with some paperwork, he requests permission from Bill to date Kat. Bill tells him that it's his call and to be careful.

Professionally, Tom is frequently involved in high-profile legal cases with Bill that place him in ethically challenging situations. His loyalty to Bill and the law firm is tested through legal conflicts that bring him into opposition with other members of the community.

This week, Tom and Kat's storyline reignites when they unexpectedly run into each other at the country club. Kat confronts Tom about his perceived closeness to Eva, accusing him of being “all over” Eva at Uptown. Tom defends his actions, saying Eva was visibly upset and he simply offered her comfort.

Their heated exchange takes a passionate turn as the tension dissolves into a public kiss, signaling a rekindling of their romantic connection. Kat also asks Tom about his Navy tattoo, which he explains is tied to a transformative period in his life.

In an interview with TV Insider dated February 24, 2025, Tamara Tunie, who plays Anita on Beyond the Gates, shared her sentiments about the show,

“I’ve spent 40 years in this business, and the majority of that time, I’ve spent being the only Black person on a set, and so to walk into this production, which is not exclusively Black, but is predominantly Black, and to be shooting it here in Atlanta when there’s such a wealth of incredibly talented Black practitioners,"

She added,

"Whether it’s hair and makeup, whether it’s acting, whether it’s camera operating, whether it’s crew — to walk into the studio and see all of these extraordinarily beautiful Black faces and to walk into Black excellence on the level that this is overwhelmed me. It brought tears to my eyes, and all I could feel was absolute joy.”

About Alex Alegria

Alex Alegria is an actor known for his role as Tomas "Tom" Navarro on CBS's daytime drama Beyond the Gates. Alegria's journey into acting began during his college years when a required theatre class sparked his passion for performance.

He subsequently left college to study acting at institutions such as Lesly Kahn, Margie Haber, and the Stella Adler Studio of Acting. His training has led to appearances in television series like CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Gossip Girl.

