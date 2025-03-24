Who is AlexAnn Hopkins? Everything to know as the actress exits Days of Our Lives

AlexAnn Hopkins is an actress best known for her role as Joy Wesley on the long-running daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives. She was born in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. The actress debuted her acting career in 2009 by starring in America's Most Wanted: America Fights Back.

Ad

AlexAnn Hopkins reintroduced the character of Joy Wesley in 2024, and her last appearance was on the Days of Our Lives episode aired on March 19, 2025.

Joy is the daughter of Craig Wesley and Nancy Miller and the younger sister of Chloe Lane. She had left Salem in 2005 with her parents, and they shifted to New York. Years later, Joy came back to the town in 2024. However, the character decides to part ways with Salem and return to her mother, Nancy, in New York.

Ad

Trending

Everything to know about Days of Our Lives fame AlexaAnn Hopkins

Ad

AlexAnn Spencer Hopkins is an American actress born in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, on June 21, 1999. Before making her on-screen debut in 2009, she spent two summers in New York doing modeling and acting. At eleven years old, she relocated from Florida to Los Angeles with her mother.

The 25-year-old has also worked on projects such as When The Starlight Ends (2016), The Goldbergs (2016), Chicago P.D. (2017), and Criminal Minds (2020). The actress is also known for her portrayal of Trixie Dean in the 2017 musical Sun Records.

Ad

Recently, AlexAnn was seen as Joy Wesley on the Daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives. Joy's character faced many issues concerning her romantic life, eventually leading to the actress' departure from the show. Her last appearance on the show was on the episode that aired on March 19, 2025.

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, published on March 19, 2025, her co-star Robert Scott Wilson (Alex), with whom AlexAnn's character has an affair on-screen, spoke about the possibility of the two coming back together. He said:

Ad

“I’m sure they’ll revisit that story sooner or later. I’m not sure when, but AlexAnn was really, really great. The amount [of material] that we did have together, I think she really showed up and always did really great work.”

Joy Wesley's departure from Days of Our Lives

Ad

Joy Wesley returned to Salem with her mother, Nancy, to get a part in the Body and Soul as Regan Holloway. Her first encounter on Days of Our Lives was with Johnny DiMera, where the two meet at a bar and end up sleeping with each other later in the night.

The following day, when Joy goes for her audition, she meets Chanel Dupree, who is her arch nemesis. Unaware, Joy gets the part of Regan Holloway on the Body and Soul only to realize that Johnny is the director of the show.

Ad

Things get even more complicated when the truth about Johnny's one-night stand with Joy comes out. She did not know that Johnny was married to Chanel Dupree. The three of them get into an argument. Later that night, Joy meets with Alex Kiriakis and reveals the truth of her one-night stand with Johnny, which shocks him.

Joy finds comfort in Alex and ends up sleeping with him as well. The two continue their nonexclusive relationship for some time and eventually break it off when Alex reunites with Stephanie Johnson.

Ad

In the recent episodes of Days of Our Lives, Stephanie overhears Sarah Horta ordering a pregnancy test for Joy Wesely. Joy finds out that she is pregnant, probably with Alex's child, and she decides to keep it to herself. Later, when she is confronted by Stephanie and Alex about the same, she lies and decides to leave Salem for good.

This marks her departure from Salem and Days of Our Lives. Joy decides to go back to New York, leaving Alex in the dark about her pregnancy.

Ad

Catch the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives on Peacock Network.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback