Who is Colin Atkinson on The Young and the Restless? Everything you need to know 

Colin Atkinson's character on The Young and the Restless was introduced on the show in 2010, and has been played by the actor Tristan Rogers. Colin first made his debut on the show after getting out of prison in Australia, and then proceeded to meet with Blake Joseph, who had been keeping an eye out for Cane Ashby.

Colin was the father of Cane Ashby, Caleb Atkinson, Samantha Atkinson, and the husband of Jill Abbott Fenmore. In one of the recent episodes of The Young and the Restless that aired on June 23, 2025, Cane Ashby, Colin's son, was shown revealing to Victor Newman that his father had died six months ago.

Exploring the history of Colin Atkinson's character on The Young and the Restless

When he was first introduced on The Young and the Restless in 2010, Colin Atkinson was shown spending time with Jill Fenmore, who was Cane's adoptive mother, and he found out all the details about Cane from her.

Colin's character, along with his villainous tendencies, had threatened Cane to return to Australia and be a part of the family's organized crime business. He warned that if Cane refused, he would reveal details about Cane's past to Lily Winters and Jill.

Colin had been a raging mob lord on the show, which successfully made him a part of several exciting plot points and storylines. After Cane refused to work for Colin and go to Australia, Colin tried to expose his son in front of Jill. She had hosted a dinner at Chancellor's Estate, and Colin tried his best to irk Cane and make him react in a volatile manner, but he remained calm.

Despite repeated efforts by Colin to try to get Cane to work for the family, the latter refused him in front of Jill and exclaimed that Genoa City, Wisconsin, was his home. Along with trying to reconcile with his son, Colin on The Young and the Restless also manipulated Jill into a relationship with him.

Colin Atkinson's character, played by the actor Tristan Rogers, was last shown on the show in 2019. Soap Opera Digest reported that Colin continued his shady and dubious activities, which led to the government's arrest of him in 2020. Despite his fallout with his son, he left Cane a huge fortune.

Recently, on the June 23, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless, Cane Ashby, who had been a part of the show under the pseudonym of Aristotle Dumas, an enigmatic billionaire, met with Victor Newman and opened up about his father, Colin.

Cane said that during the fag end of his life, Colin had changed his ways and became a better person than he was earlier. He had stopped cheating and manipulating people and had spent time repenting for his former actions. Cane shared with Victor that Colin had fallen seriously ill recently and that it had changed his perspective on life.

Colin passed away six months earlier in December 2024, and Cane also added that he and his father had sorted out their differences and reconciled. He further revealed that his father had left him a huge fortune.

Fans can watch episodes of The Young and the Restless on the CBS Network and stream episodes on the streaming platform Paramount+.

