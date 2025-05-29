Who is Days of Our Lives star Casey Moss’ newlywed wife True O’Brien? Everything you need to know as the longtime couple ties the knot

American actor Casey Moss of Days of Our Lives fame married his longtime girlfriend on May 25, 2025. Moss and his fiancée, True O'Brien, chose to have an intimate beach wedding near their home. The couple shared their wedding photographs on their Instagram pages along with the announcement of the union.

Incidentally, Moss, who plays JJ Deveraux on the Peacock daily soap, met his wife on the soap in 2014. True O'Brien was let go from DOOL in 2015 when her character, Paige Larson, was killed by Ben Weston. However, True and Moss continued their off-screen romance, leading to their marriage.

Meanwhile, in the current Days of Our Lives storyline, JJ's romance with Gabi has cooled off after the former suspected his girlfriend of shooting EJ. At the same time, EJ has recovered after his shootout and is currently trying to buy the University Hospital along with the patent to Dr. Russell's experimental medicine.

On the other hand, Xander, the other contender for the hospital buyout, assaulted Philip and broke up with his family. He may be arrested and put behind bars. Elsewhere, John Black returned to save the Versavix from a meth lab for Bo and Russell, but sustained severe burns in the process. As the townspeople pray for his recovery, this will be John's exit arc.

More unexpected situations will arrive on Days of Our Lives, the long-running daily soap featuring the interpersonal dynamics between the town's residents.

A glance at Days of Our Lives alum, True O'Brien

Model-cum-actor, True Laurita O'Brien, is known for her role as Paige Larson on Days of Our Lives. For her portrayal, she won the Daytime Emmy Award in the Outstanding Younger Actor category in 2016. She exited the soap when her character died. During her time on DOOL, Paige was JJ Deveraux's romantic interest.

The LA-born True started her modelling career at a very young age. She appeared on television commercials since the age of five and got into commercial modelling at 13. Pottery Barn and Guess are some of the well-known companies for which she modelled. She was also part of Justin Bieber's Girlfriend perfume campaign, and featured in his music video titled, One Time.

Her acting career includes other television shows such as Jessie, Queen Sugar, Code Black, Taco Bell: Web of Fries and Bidet, a short film where she worked with Moss. Born in February 1994, the 31-year-old True married her 31-year-old Casey Moss. The two have been engaged since June 2022.

Days of Our Lives: Update on JJ's current arc

JJ Deveraux is caught up in a love-hate relationship with Gabi Hernandez. A few months ago, the two were going strong as a romantic couple when Gabi pointed the gun at EJ DiMera for messing with her brother. JJ talked Gabi out of her revenge.

However, when EJ was shot by an unknown assailant, leaving him unconscious, JJ was the investigating officer for the case. He reluctantly put Gabi on the suspects list, since he knew she was not at home or office at the time of the shootout.

When their prime suspect, Kristen, was let go for mismatched ballistic results, JJ thought it wise to interrogate Gabi. However, his girlfriend took this to heart and remained upset that he suspected her. As such, Gabi walked out of their relationship, while JJ decided to woo her back.

Currently, Gabi's daughter, Arianna, is in town. But the teenager is showing devious behavior that Gabi is unable to fathom. As such, JJ will continue to stand in her support. Whether Arianna's presence draws them closer or drives a wedge between them remains to be seen.

Continue watching Days of Our Lives as Casey Moss plays the diligent cop and eager boyfriend, JJ Deveraux.

