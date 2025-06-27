Who is Gladys Corbin on General Hospital? Everything you need to know 

In the daytime soap opera General Hospital, the character Gladys Corbin was portrayed by actress Bonnie Burroughs. The character was introduced in 2019; however, she was written off the show in 2023. Gladys Corbin was a cousin of Mike Corbin, the father of Sonny Corinthos, Port Charles' famous mob boss.

Gladys Corbin became one of the central characters during her run on the daytime soap opera General Hospital. Set on a fictional island called Port Charles, this daytime soap opera is the longest-running TV series in America. The plot of the soap revolves around the complex lives of the powerful and influential families like the Corinthos, Quartermaine, Spencers, and a few others.

Here's everything to know about the character Gladys Corbin from General Hospital

Gladys Corbin is a fictional character on General Hospital. The character was introduced in 2019 by Bonnie Burroughs. She came to Port Charles and met with Sonny, who paid a large sum of money to pretend to be Dev Cerci's grandmother.

Further on, General Hospital, Gladys Corbin reappeared and caught up with Mike Corbin and Carly Spencer at the Metro Court. As part of Sonny Corinthos’ plan, she pretended to be Dev Cerci's grandmother to help maintain Dev’s fabricated identity.

However, things took a dramatic turn when her son, Brando Corbin, previously presumed dead during a mission in Iraq, suddenly showed up in Port Charles.

It was soon revealed that Gladys had always known Brando was alive, but falsely claimed he was dead to collect his life insurance payout. However, Brando, who was unaware of what had happened during his years away from Port Charles, believed Dev to be his son. Since Gladys had a deal with Sonny, she chose not to reveal the secret and kept it to herself.

However, in an encounter between Cyrus and Brando, the former told him that Dev was not his son. This was a major reveal. He further explained that Dev was living illegally in the country.

Further, she met with Sasha, who started dating her son, Brando. However, when Sasha got pregnant, Brando asked her to move out of his apartment to make space for the baby’s nursery. Upon learning this, Gladys was hired by Sasha at Deception Cosmetics.

According to Soap Opera Digest, Gladys was last seen on Port Charles in October 2023. It was revealed that she had manipulated Sasha's finances. Upon learning this, Sonny warned her never to show up in Port Charles again.

Here's everything to know about Bonnie Burroughs, the actress behind the character

Bonnie Burroughs is an American film and television actress who was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on February 3, 1961. She is also a fitness enthusiast who often shares posts about her yoga practices, and she even teaches it.

Apart from portraying the character of Gladys Corbin in the daytime soap opera General Hospital, Bonnie has been a part of several other entertainment projects, namely, Easy A, Hunter, Hard To Kill, 2 Broke Girls, How To Get Away With Murder, Rockville CA, Days of Our Lives, One Life to Live, and many more.

Fans can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on the ABC Network and Hulu.

