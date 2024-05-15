Who is Kristen Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful? Character explored

Tracy Melchior has played Kristen Forrester Dominguez on The Bold and the Beautiful since 1987. Tracy Melchior has been playing the role of Kristen Forrester Dominguez on and off since 2001 for about two decades now.

Kristen Forrester, the daughter of Eric and Stephanie Forrester from The Bold and the Beautiful, has had her fair share of romantic drama on the show. In the 80s, she was dating Thorne Forrester, which stirred things up in the family.

Kristen Forrester has a son named Zende Dominguez, whose dad is Antonio Dominguez. Zende is a big character on the show, getting caught up in different plotlines. Thanks to Tracy Melchior's portrayal, Kristen's character has become even more interesting and unforgettable in The Bold and the Beautiful.

The portrayal and storylines of Kristen Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful

Kristen Forrester Dominguez has been a big part of The Bold and the Beautiful since she first appeared in 1987. Two actresses have taken on the role over the years, each putting their spin on the character. Teri Ann Linn was the first to play Kristen in 1987, sticking with the role until 1990, with a few short returns in 1992 and 1994.

In the late 1980s, People magazine called Kristen a "rich b****h," showing how her strong personality and storylines stood out. Linn mentioned that she had to jump at the chance to play the role, highlighting how important it was to her. Actress Tracy Melchior has been playing Kristen Forrester since 2001, bringing a more detailed and complex take on the character compared to Linn's version in the 1980s.

With Melchior's help, Kristen has become a more complex character who values family and takes on her responsibilities. A standout moment for Kristen was when she went to LA in 2017 to be with her dad, Eric, who was sick. This storyline shows how Kristen is close to her dad and plays a big role in the Forrester family. Even though she's been living it up in Florida, she still comes to LA now and then for important family shindigs.

Kristen's storylines usually center around her relationships and place in the Forrester family. She's been married to Antonio Dominguez, and her focus has been on her bond with her husband. Even though she's not always on the show, Kristen Forrester is a key character in The Bold and the Beautiful. Fans have loved both Teri Ann Linn and Tracy Melchior's portrayal of her.

Where is Kristen Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful now?

Lately, Kristen Forrester hasn't been around much on The Bold and the Beautiful. In December 2013, the show said Kristen was off on a safari in Africa with her siblings Rick and Felicia so that she couldn't return to LA for a last-minute family get-together. Kristen appeared on the show in February 2017 to see her dad, Eric, in LA while he was sick.

Tracy Melchior, the actress who plays Kristen Forrester Dominguez, talked about how she's not happy with how Kristen's character has been written in recent years during an interview with Soap Hub in December 2023.

She said,

“Yeah it is so lame it’s funny…Not agreeing [with] how they are writing Kristen! She had a very good relationship w[ith] her dad and would be there…she had a colorful relationship w[ith] her mom Stephanie and came back for her.”

This connects with fans who love seeing the character grow and make an impact on the show.

Viewers can catch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS during the week and watch it the next day on Paramount+.