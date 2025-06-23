Who plays Brick on General Hospital? Everything to know about the cast behind the character

Longtime viewers of General Hospital may not have been surprised to see a well-known figure from the sports world come to Port Charles when Brick appeared on the show. Played by Stephen A Smith, Brick is a loyal tech and surveillance wizard for mob kingpin Sonny Corinthos.

Smith is the commentator for ESPN's First Take and hosts a radio show on SiriusXM. While Smith may be best known for his sports commentary, he has deep roots in the world of daytime drama, making his casting on General Hospital far more than just a celebrity cameo.

Smith initially began appearing on the show as a guest star before he became a recurring character on the soap opera.

Brick's growing role in General Hospital

Since his entrance, Brick has consistently appeared in high-drama storylines. He is Sonny's confidant as well as a trouble shooter while also being a go-to guy with a background in gadgets. He has helped several people in General Hospital and even foiled threats against people he loves.

Brick initially helped track down a suspicious call from Russia connected to Jason Morgan's return. Later, he fixed Mike Corbin's phone when his Alzheimer's was getting worse. He also helped create a cover identity for teenage Turk Dev and foiled threats from heavy hitters such as Julian Jerome and Cyrus Renault. In 2021, when Sonny was thought to be dead, Brick collaborated with Carly and Jason to keep the Corinthos operation going.

Brick has also had central roles in uncovering internal dangers, most significantly, the revelation of suspicious bank statements associated with Dex Heller, which got Sonny to question Dex's loyalties. Through some close calls, however, Brick stuck by and remained committed, including assisting Jordan Ashford on an undercover investigation in 2024. Brick's role in 2025 became even more pivotal.

In March, he followed a contract killer, Stilinski, to Toronto and provided vital information that prevented future violence. Then, in April 2025, he starred in one of the show's most sensational recent scenes, where he saved Sonny from being killed. Brick foiled the assassination attempt at a hospital by killing a nurse who was aiming to shoot Sonny.

Aside from mob business and surveillance, Brick sometimes brings a softer side to the program. His flirtatious moments with police commissioner Jordan Ashford introduced humor and playfulness to the character. Although his advances are usually rejected or cut short, their relationship continues to amuse viewers and suggest the possibility of romance.

A fan-turned-actor

Stephen A Smith developed his passion for the General Hospital during his childhood. During an interview with ESPN Front Row, he said that since he had four elder sisters, the TV at their house always played the soap. He explained that this regular exposure helped him develop a lifelong love for the show and its characters.

"Since I wasn’t allowed outside until I finished my homework, I watched the soap every day," he added.

He said that when Maurice Bernard realized he was a big fan, he wanted the sports announcer to be on the show.

"Maurice recognized that I was a huge fan and said he'd have to get me on the show," Smith noted.

Benard, who plays the role of Sonny, was on First Take in 2015 and picked up on Smith's passion for the show. That opened the door for an opportunity, and Smith joined General Hospital as Brick, the tech-savvy enforcer who quietly supports Sonny in managing his empire.

What's ahead for Brick in General Hospital

Stephen A. Smith has made Brick a permanent fixture of the General Hospital universe. From guest star with origins in fandom, he has developed into a recurring player with substance, significance, and longevity.

Whether he's cracking codes on digital clues, keeping Sonny safe from harm, or engaging in snappy repartee with Jordan, Brick is a constant in the Port Charles universe. As the Corinthos clan keeps getting presented with new threats and betrayals, one thing is for sure—Brick will always be lurking in the shadows, ensuring that all bases are covered.

Catch the latest episodes of General Hospital streaming on ABC.

