Who plays Danny Romalotti on The Young and the Restless? Everything to know about the cast behind the character 

Set in Genoa City, The Young and the Restless is a long-running American daytime soap opera, first airing in 1973. It revolves around the lives of the affluent families in Genoa City, like the Winters, the Newmans, and the Abbotts.

On The Young and the Restless, the character of Danny Romalotti is portrayed by Michael Damian. Danny was introduced in the year 1981 by the current actor, Michael Damian. Damian has been playing the role of Danny for over 40 years now. Danny has been a central character on the soap and has been at the center of several major story arcs.

Here's everything to know about Michael Damian, the actor behind the character from The Young and the Restless

Michael Damian is an American actor, director, singer, and writer who was born on April 26, 1962, in San Diego, California. Damian boasts a vast portfolio, which not only includes award-winning roles but also a hit record that charted on Billboard. He has also gained critical acclaim for his work in the writing and direction world.

Damian was recognized because of his performance on American Bandstand in 1981, following which the producers of The Young and the Restless reached out to him, landing him the role of Danny Romalotti.

According to IMDb, Damian has co-written, directed, and produced three films for 20th Century Fox, namely, Flicka 2 (2010), Flicka: Country Pride (2012), and Marley & Me: The Puppy Years (2011). He has also written and produced projects like the Indie comedy Hot Tamale (2006), Moondance Alexander (2007), A Princess for Christmas (2011), and High Strung (2016).

Apart from his contribution to cinema, Damian is also an active contributor in the theater industry. He has been a part of Broadway musicals like Andrew Lloyd Webber's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

It was Damian's cover of the David Essex song Rock On that brought him major worldwide recognition as it charted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Further, he gained more popularity because of his single Was It Nothing At All. He also sang the theme song of the hit sitcom Saved by the Bell.

Apart from playing Danny Romalotti on The Young and the Restless for over four decades, Damian has also had cameos on other projects like The Bold and the Beautiful, Young Doctors in Love, and The Facts of Life.

Danny Romalotti current storyline on The Young and the Restless

In the current scenario of The Young and the Restless, Danny Romalotti proposed to his longtime love interest, Christine "Cricket" Blair, played by Lauralee Bell. In an interview with People magazine dated July 9, 2025, Damian Bell revealed an exciting insight about their characters. They said that in the episode airing on July 10, 2025, the couple will take a step forward in their relationship.

The couple who started dating in the late 80s has gone through several challenges. They first got married in Hawaii. However, due to several conflicts, they got separated. More specifically, when Phyllis Summers got involved.

Damian also shared the news about his on-screen engagement on his X, formerly Twitter, account, captioning it:

"The Young and the Restless' Cricket and Danny Are Getting Engaged"

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes on CBS and Paramount+.

