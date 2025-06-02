Who plays Dustin Phillips on General Hospital? Everything to know about the cast behind the character

Mark Lawson portrayed Dustin Phillips on General Hospital from July 2019 until November 2020. Dustin Phillips was introduced as a high school English teacher and part-time rideshare driver in Port Charles. He met Lulu Spencer during an undercover investigation she was conducting on a dating app scam.

Lawson's portrayal of Dustin added depth to the General Hospital storyline, and his character's relationships left a lasting impression on the show's fans. Tragically, his character was killed in an explosion at The Floating Rib in November 2020, an event that also left Lulu in a coma.

In an interview with TV Insider dated July 22, 2019, Lawson commented on his character's personality,

"I gotta be honest, I like keeping him a bit of a mystery man for now. I do think he’s this lonely guy who has learned how to cover that up by being extroverted. He has to be [outgoing] because he’s a teacher, but there’s a loneliness there. Dustin can be dashing and charming, but, again, there’s some loneliness."

Dustin Phillips' character arc on General Hospital

Dustin Phillips, played by Mark Lawson, debuted on General Hospital on July 9, 2019. He met Lulu Spencer when she was researching a dating app scam for an article. Although their first encounter was all part of Lulu's cover, the two hit it off and ended up being romantic.

Dustin returned on July 23, 2019, when he reassured Lulu concerning her upcoming divorce from Dante Falconeri. Over the following few months, their connection matured through several encounters, including a baseball match, a wine tour, and a Haunted Star tour.

Dustin was a helpful and heroic figure in Lulu's life. In January 2020, he defended Brook Lynn against her predatory producer. Later that month, he disarmed a gunman to save Josslyn Jacks, Michael Corinthos, and Sasha Gilmore.

His actions received appreciation from Josslyn's father, Jasper Jacks. Dustin also became a supportive figure to Lulu’s son Rocco. Rocco invited him to a school event, though Olivia Quartermaine disapproved of Dustin as a father figure.

On October 9, 2020, after nearly a year together, Lulu invited Dustin to move in, the same day Dante returned to Port Charles. On November 20, 2020, Dustin proposed to Lulu at the Floating Rib, but before she could answer, the restaurant exploded.

Dustin died from his injuries three days later, asking Dante to give Lulu the ring. His death left a lasting impact on those he mentored, especially Josslyn and Trina, who later planned a memorial in his honor at Port Charles High.

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest on December 14, 2020, Lawson talked about his death scene,

“I wanted a lot for Dustin. I really respected his fundamental chivalry, and so I really wanted that last scene, particularly, to feel like he’s still trying to fight to get back to Lulu, he’s still trying to fight to make sure that she’s taken care of. I feel like I got that out of that scene and I was very happy with it."

About Mark Lawson

Mark Lawson, born on December 17, 1979, in Bristol, Virginia, is an American actor best known for his roles on daytime television. He earned a BFA in musical theatre from the Boston Conservatory and furthered his studies at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

In 2008, he landed the role of Brody Lovett on One Life to Live, a part he played until the show's conclusion in 2012. He later joined General Hospital in 2019 as Dustin Phillips, a role he held until 2020.

Beyond acting, Lawson is a certified personal trainer and runs a business called Forge. He is married to Cortney Lawson, and they have three daughters.

