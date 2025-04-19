Who plays Orpheus on Days of Our Lives? Everything to know about the cast behind the character

George DelHoyo, an actor with a career spanning four decades, is best known for his portrayal of Orpheus on Days of Our Lives. He first stepped into the role in 1986 and made the character one of Salem's most notorious villains.

Orpheus, whose real name is Milo Harp, was once an ISA agent but later turned to a life of crime.

His story focused on getting revenge against Roman Brady, whom he believed was responsible for the death of his wife, Rebecca.

Orpheus continues to terrorize Salem (Image via Days of Our Lives/Facebook)

After his initial run as Orpheus from 1986 to 1987, DelHoyo reprised the role from September to November 2016.

He then made a comeback on a recurring basis from March to June 2020. He's currently appearing on DOOL, terrorizing Salem as always.

Days of Our Lives: Get to know George DelHoyo

Orpheus and Marlena on Days of Our Lives (Image via Days of Our Lives/Facebook)

Orpheus's portrayer, George DelHoyo, was born on November 23, 1953, in Canelones, Uruguay. The DOOL actor moved to the US during his younger years and was raised in Salt Lake City, Utah.

In the 1970s, DelHoyo began his acting career, mostly focused on performing in theater productions across the country.

Some of his stage work includes performances at famous venues like Seattle Repertory Theatre, American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco, and the Old Globe Theatre in San Diego.

In 1978, DelHoyo moved to Los Angeles to expand his acting career. There, he quickly secured roles in TV series, including The Eddie Capra Mysteries, St. Elsewhere, Cheers, Frasier, and L.A. Law.

He also appeared in movies such as Dead Letter Office and Rango.

DelHoyo is also known for his voice acting. He has been featured in several projects, including Ice Age, Despicable Me, and The Princess Diaries.

A glimpse at Orpheus's character

Orpheus and Clyde (Image via Days of Our Lives/Facebook)

George DelHoyo brought the villain Orpheus to life on Days of Our Lives with his incredible acting skills. Orpheus’s life took a dark turn after his wife, Rebecca, was killed while he was on a mission.

During the operation, Roman Brady, who was with him, accidentally shot and killed Rebecca, setting Orpheus on a path of revenge.

Overcome with grief, Orpheus quickly turned to revenge. He left the ISA and made it his mission to get back at Roman. In a twisted plan, he kidnapped Roman’s wife, Marlena, and shot her with a tranquilizer to fake her death.

Orpheus stirred up more chaos when he briefly held Kayla Brady hostage, but that was just the beginning of his twisted plan. He faked Marlena’s death in a fiery explosion, only to whisk her away to a secret hideout in Europe.

There, he forced her to act as a mother to his children. Eventually, John finds them and puts an end to Orpheus’s reign of terror by killing him.

But Orpheus wasn’t done yet. In 2016, he made a shocking return from prison, teaming up with fellow inmates Clyde Weston and Xander Kiriakis. Together, they orchestrated a daring prison break.

To this day, he's living up to his reputation as a cold-blooded villain on DOOL.

Catch Orpheus on Days of Our Lives, weekdays on Peacock.

