Who is Rachel Reilly? Everything to know about the actress and her role in The Bold and the Beautiful

On the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, actress Rachel Reilly portrays a recurring character, waitress Rachel. Though she has played a minor character of a waitress and appeared on the soap opera a couple of times, her part has an impact on other characters' storylines. Rachel Reilly is a popular reality TV star who also won season 13 of Big Brother.Set against the backdrop of Los Angeles, The Bold and the Beautiful is the longest-running daytime soap opera in the history of American television. The plot of the soap opera revolves around the complex lives of the Forrester family and their luxury fashion house, Forrester Creations.Here's everything to know about Rachel Reilly from The Bold and the Beautiful View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRachel Eileen Reilly was born on October 16, 1984, in Concord, North Carolina. The actress is married to Brendon Villegas, whom she met during season 12 of Big Brother. Together, they have two children named Adora Borealis Villegas and Adler Mateo Villegas.The actress is best recognized for winning three back-to-back reality TV shows: Big Brother season 13, Celebrity Fear Factor, and Snake in the Grass. Recently, according to TV Insider, Reilly was also spotted on the recent season of Big Brother, that is, season 27, as the &quot;Mystery Houseguest.&quot; She has been a part of other reality shows like The Traitors USA and Worst Cooks in America.Apart from this, the American actress has also produced shows, namely Reality Relapse, Better with the Brenchels, and Adventures 4 Pets. Apart from being a part of reality TV and talk shows, Reilly has also bagged a few roles on scripted television series in small parts.According to IMDb, she has also been a part of musicals and theaters. Reilly has been a part of TV shows and films like The Bold and the Beautiful, Father aka Papa, Never Let Go, and a few more.On the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, Rachel's sister, Elissa Slater, also portrayed a minor character.Here's everything to know about the character of Rachel on The Bold and the Beautiful View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRachel is a fictional character in The Bold and the Beautiful. The character first appeared on the show in 2010 as a waitress in the Bikini Bar. During her scene, she was witnessed refusing Hope's order at the bar, since she was underage.Over the years, Rachel has appeared on the show a couple of times, and she has been a part of the storyline in bits. In 2011, she was seen having fun at the bar, where a party was taking place. During the same, she also revealed to Amber about her engagement to Brendon. Further, in 2012, she was seen serving Billy and Katie while they sat with Brooke and Ridge to have an important discussion.Later in 2013, on the show, as she served at the Bikini Bar, she also gave her fans a karaoke performance, singing Stop Being a Good Girl.Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.