Who is The Bold and the Beautiful star Heather Tom? Everything to know as the actress completes 35 years in daytime television 

Heather Tom is an American actress, writer, and director who portrays Katie Logan on The Bold and the Beautiful. In 2025, the actress celebrated completing her 35 years in the daytime television industry.

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest on March 24, 2025, the actress expressed her feelings on completing her 35th year in the daytime soap opera industry. She said,

"it’s my 35th year on daytime, which is just kind of bananas; I can’t quite believe it."

The Bold and the Beautiful is a long-running American soap opera that premiered in 1987, created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell. Set in Los Angeles, it follows the glamorous lives, loves, and rivalries of the wealthy Forrester family and their high-fashion business, Forrester Creations.

Filled with romance, betrayal, and ambition, the show delves into personal and professional drama happening in the lives of the characters on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Here's everything to know about The Bold and the Beautiful star Heather Tom, who has completed 35 years in the industry

Heather Tom is an American actress, director, and writer born in Hinsdale, Illinois, on November 4, 1975. The actress is married to James Achor, who is also an actor; together they have 1 child. The actress is the only actress to receive 5 Daytime Emmy Awards. In a recent interview with Soap Opera Digest, the actress stated:

"So, Brad came to me and he said, “Well, in honor of your 35th year, why don’t I give you three jobs? Let’s do an all-in episode of you writing, directing and acting all in one episode.” I was like, “All right! That’s never been done before, but I’m game.” Like, “Yeah, sign me up, Coach!” And then we kind of thought about when we would want this to air and we thought that having it air during Women’s History Month [would be appropriate] since it is a historical thing."

Upon learning this, the interviewer asked about the theme of the episode that she will be managing. To which, the actress replied that she had a discussion and decided to make it a female-centric episode that revolved around mothers and daughters.

Further, when the interviewer asked if she could reflect on her years in the industry and what this milestone.

"I mean, it’s hard for me to even wrap my head around it....... But I am so grateful for it. This has been my home for most of my life and it’s allowed me to explore all these other [artistic] avenues and to grow as a person and as an artist. I feel so incredibly lucky and I am so grateful for the genre and for the people that are a part of it."

The actress started her career with the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless, where she portrayed Victoria Newman for 13 years. Later, she also portrayed Kelly Cramer on One Life to Live from 2004 to 2006. She finally landed the role of Katie Logan on the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful in 2007.

Heather's portrayal of Katie Logan brought an emotional depth and innocence to the character, making her a fan favourite. Katie has been in several complex story arcs on The Bold and the Beautiful, including her complicated romantic life and tangled family ties. Heather has starred in over 16000+ episodes of the soap opera.

Apart from The Bold and the Beautiful, the actress has been a part of several other projects like The Billionaire, Animal Among Us, Hollywood Darlings, Lucifer, Criminal Minds, and many more.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on the CBS Network

