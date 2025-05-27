Who is Tom Arnold? Everything to know as The Bold and the Beautiful alumni shares new update about his comedy show tour

Tom Arnold is an American actor and comedian known for guest-starring on The Bold and the Beautiful as Captain Deuce Stevens. Arnold was born on March 6, 1959, in Ottumwa, Iowa.

Apart from playing the role of a pilot on the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, Arnold appeared in multiple films and television shows, enhancing his acting portfolio. His fans can also see the actor in other popular productions such as Roseanne, True Lies, Animal Factory, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, and General Hospital.

Besides being an actor, Tom Arnold also gained recognition for his comedy skills. Recently, the artist took to social media to share an update about his comedy show tour. Arnold posted a video on Instagram on May 27, 2025, where he engaged in a rapid-fire round to promote his upcoming comedy tour. Arnold wrote:

"@thestandupcomedyclub was a great way to kick off the tour and, we ended the night with a fun Q&A!"

What did Tom Arnold say about his upcoming comedy show tour?

The Bold and the Beautiful alumnus Tom Arnold announced his new comedy show tour by sharing an update about the dates and locations. Besides doing a fun Q&A session to promote his show, he posted a picture on Instagram on May 22, 2025, where he teased the details about his show, "My Crazy X-Wife Tour."

Arnold revealed that he would be doing more than 80 shows across 40 cities in the United States. While sharing the details about his show, he teased the locations and venues where he would perform for his fans. In the caption of his Instagram post, Arnold wrote:

"I’ve got a major update: My Crazy X-Wife Comedy Tour kicks off May 23! 40 cities, 80+ shows, all over the country. ⁣Visit TomArnoldComedy.com to purchase tickets!"

As Tom Arnold teased that he would be starting his comedy show tour on May 23, 2025, and continuing until later this year, up to December 21, 2025, fans expressed their excitement in the comments section of the Instagram post.

While several fans congratulated him on his new comedy show tour, many viewers were excited to witness his show in their respective cities. In the post, Arnold explained that people interested in his comedy show could purchase tickets by visiting his website, TomArnoldComedy.com.

More about Tom Arnold's life and career

Tom Arnold was born to Linda Kay and Jack Arnold in Ottumwa, Iowa. He attended Ottumwa High School and Indian Hills Community College. From 1981 to 1983, he continued his studies at the University of Iowa, focusing on business administration and writing.

Arnold starred in numerous films, including Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare, Backfield in Motion, Undercover Blues, Ape vs. Mecha Ape, and Pegasus: Pony With a Broken Wing.

On television, Arnold played pivotal roles in renowned shows such as King of the Hill, The Rookie: Feds, NCIS: New Orleans, and Hawaii Five-0. Additionally, he gained fame as a voice actor for voicing himself in an episode of The Simpsons.

Everything you need to know about the role that Tom Arnold played on The Bold and the Beautiful

According to the storyline of The Bold and the Beautiful, Tom Arnold made a guest appearance on the soap opera as a pilot during the episode that aired on July 30, 2024. Arnold took over the role of Deuce, who was introduced as a pilot for the Forrester family.

When Arnold appeared on the show during his cameo, it was shown that he was ready to fly a jet for Steffy, Brooke, and Ridge on their trip to Monte Carlo. When the characters arrived at the airport, Deuce greeted them and asked for their passports.

As the show progressed, Ridge asked the pilot if they could wait for Steffy. However, Deuce explained they needed to take off as early as possible. It was revealed that Steffy had forgotten her passport at Forrester Creations. Deuce also appeared on the July 31, 2024, episode, where he helped Steffy find her passport.

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest published on July 30, 2024, Tom Arnold opened up about his brief role on The Bold and the Beautiful and shared his experience playing Deuce. Arnold talked about being blown away by the professionalism of the show's production process. He narrated:

"They’re such a well-oiled machine... They shoot a lot and do a lot and you can tell these people have worked together a long time. Brad’s very talented, and he’s got a very talented crew. And the actors are excellent. They have a lot of lines, they do it every day. It’s shocking how many episodes they do!"

In addition to waiting for the roles Tom Arnold will portray in the future, his fans are eager to learn more about his upcoming comedy show tour. Interested viewers who are willing to witness the comedian in a live performance can visit TomArnoldComedy.com to purchase tickets for the show.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

