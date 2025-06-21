Who was Tom Horton on Days of Our Lives? Everything you need to know

Dr. Tom Horton on Days of Our Lives was a character whose presence set the tone for the long-running NBC soap opera. Introduced in the show's very first episode in 1965, Tom was a reliable and kind family man, loving husband to Alice Horton, and a respected physician in the fictional town of Salem.

Portrayed by Macdonald Carey until his passing in 1994, Tom served as the show's moral compass, leading the Horton family and community through the years. His integrity influenced generations of Salem's residents, and his memory is still felt today through the lives of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Tom Horton's story on Days of Our Lives

Dr. Tom Horton was the first patriarch of Days of Our Lives and one of its longest-running characters. Macdonald Carey originated the role in the show's premiere episode on November 8, 1965. Tom was a compassionate doctor at Salem University Hospital and the moral anchor of the Horton clan.

Tom married Alice Grayson on March 7, 1930. Their children were Mickey, Bill, Marie, Tommy Jr., and Addie. Their grandchildren included Jennifer, Hope, Mike, and others who later became prominent characters on Days of Our Lives.

Their great-grandchildren—Abby Deveraux, J.J. Deveraux, and Ciara Brady—carry on the Horton legacy into the modern era. Tom maintained himself and his family through a career in medicine. He operated from a home office and also conducted classes at the local university throughout the 1960s.

Tom was accused of medical malpractice on many occasions in his career. In one such case, his daughter Marie tried to kill herself, which complicated the case. He was also investigated when he administered morphine to a man who later died but was acquitted of any wrongdoing.

Tom played a key role in exposing environmental pollution in Salem and was instrumental in halting it. Tom and Alice began the Horton Center in the early 1990s to assist those in need. He carried his family through the passing of his daughter Addie in 1974 and his own heart ailments, which started during the late 1970s.

He suffered angina attacks and eventually died off-screen. His final appearance was in February 1994, though he was featured in flashbacks in later years. Most recently, this week, Hope and Bo reflected on the Horton family's past, and fans got to see a montage of Tom and Alice's life through their eyes.

About Macdonald Carey

On March 21, 1994, Days of Our Lives lost Macdonald Carey, who played Dr. Tom Horton for nearly three decades, when he passed away at age 81 from lung cancer. Born in Sioux City, Iowa, Carey started on the radio and on Broadway before signing with Paramount and acting in films like The Great Gatsby and Streets of Laredo.

After serving in the Marines, he earned the title “King of the Bs” for numerous second-feature films and later transitioned to television. In 1965, Carey debuted as Dr. Tom Horton, earning two Daytime Emmy Awards and cementing his role in Salem’s first family. Off-screen, he battled alcoholism and was a long‑time smoker.

Following his death in 1994, the show gave Tom Horton a touching farewell. The funeral brought back many old friends and was structured like a family reunion. Every Christmas, the Horton ornaments go up on the tree, and every episode still begins with his voice:

“Like sands through the hourglass, so are the Days of Our Lives.”

Stay tuned for more updates on Days of Our Lives.

