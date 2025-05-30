Why are there rumors about Ashley Abbott leaving The Young and the Restless? Explained

Ashley Abbott returned home on The Young and the Restless to share an unexpected decision with her brother. She proposed to keep her job at Jabot on hold to continue with her DID treatment in Paris, in the wake of Alan being proven to be the disguised Martin.

Her plan to move to Paris worried fans about Ashley's exit from the soap. While Jack was encouraging and supportive of his sister, he had concerns and qualms that he shared with his wife later.

The other story arcs in the previous episodes of The Young and the Restless involve Phyllis Summers and her plan to regain her respect in Genoa City. For that, she plans to pitch a business idea to Dumas, the mysterious businessman. She also got her lawyer friend, Amanda, on board, although Daniel opted out.

On the other hand, Victor continued with his sneaky ways of derailing the Abbott businesses. He positioned Audra to tempt Kyle while sleuthing on Aristotle Dumas. Meanwhile, the latter offered to do business with Billy Abbott, while Lily Winters tried to reach him.

More complicated and convoluted story arcs will continue on The Young and the Restless, one of the longest-running daily soaps, airing on CBS.

The Young and the Restless: What did Ashley's recent arc present?

Recently, Eileen Davidson's Ashley has been in town a couple of times to visit for special occasions and situations. She was in Genoa City in 2024 for her daughter, Abby's, wedding to Devon. Then she made an appearance on The Young and the Restless in April 2025 during the Alan-Martin story arc, helping her family save Traci from the romantic charms of the impostor.

After Martin's arrest, Ashley took her sister with her to New York to heal from the heartbreak and shock. The sisters were due in town after Diane completed her Abbott mansion renovation. On Wednesday's episode, dated May 28, 2025, Traci returned home to inform that Ashley needed to be in Chicago for some work and would arrive soon.

Thursday's episode, dated May 29, 2025, saw Ashley tiptoeing into the house only to bump into her brother. She praised the renovation and congratulated Diane before suggesting a private talk with Jack. She explained to her brother that in the past, after being attacked by Martin, she had attended mental health sessions in the Paris clinic, thinking it was a suggestion from Dr. Alan.

However, Traci's recent situation revealed that Martin had pretended to be Alan for years, and the clinic never recognized the impostor. As such, she realized that it was Martin who sent Ashley to the clinic to keep her away so that he could deceive Traci.

In answer to Jack's remark about Ashley's recovery, the latter emphasized that she needs to go back into therapy. However, she would visit her therapist at a different place, and not the dubious clinic. For this, she needs to take an indefinite leave of absence from the family business.

Before leaving for work, Jack encouraged her to heal the way she wanted and promised to stay in touch. However, Ashley sobbed and pleaded for strength in front of her father's photograph.

Why do fans think Ashley is exiting The Young and the Restless?

Ashley's announcement about resuming her DID therapy with the same therapist in Paris, in the wake of her realization about Martin's involvement in her clinic, seems a facade for a twist. While the soap's viewers waited for Ashley's return home after the mansion's renovation, the recent arc raised speculations about Ashley's exit.

As fans may know, Ashley actress, Eileen Davidson, has not been under contract with the soap since 2017. As such, Ashley makes recurring appearances as per the demands of the storyline. The current arc suggests there may not be much for Ashley in town. However, neither The Young and the Restless' production team nor the actor shared a word on her departure from the soap.

However, her trip to Paris may lay the foundation for a future twist. She may meet someone who will add to the drama in the storyline. Whether she will meet someone new, reconnect with Tucker McCall, or possibly find the real Dr. Alan held hostage and rescue him, remains to be seen.

As such, Ashley is not exiting the soap and will continue to make intermittent appearances. Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless to find out what surprise awaits Eileen's Ashley in Paris.

