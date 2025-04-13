Why are there rumors about Noah Newman returning to The Young and the Restless? Explained 

On a show where every name-drop counts, Noah Newman is once more in the running on The Young and the Restless, and viewers are beginning to take notice. Though Noah has not been seen on-screen since April of 2023, the recent spate of name-drops about his life in London has set off rumors of his return to the screen.

It's a soap recipe familiar to all: something is probably amiss when a character suddenly shifts from being mentioned only in passing to the focal point of watercooler chatter. Fanning the flames, actor Rory Gibson, who played Noah during his most recent tenure, posted a behind-the-scenes image recently on Instagram.

He seemed to be reading from a script in a room that eerily resembled a CBS dressing room. Although it wasn't being given outright confirmation, the timing coincidentally falls into place with Sharon and Nick's scheme, now having a timed visit to their son on the agenda.

Though fans are speculating about the return of the character, no official sources have confirmed the return of Rory Gibson as Noah Newman on The Young and the Restless.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for The Young and the Restless

Sharon and Nick were seen talking about visiting Noah on their trip to London on The Young and the Restless

The idea of Noah's return isn't rooted in one social media announcement. It is supported by the developing storylines on the show. Sharon and Nick's trip to London was given more screen time than necessary for an off-camera excursion.

That, along with the low-key suggestion that their excursion could have a plus one on the flight back, has fans expecting a surprise return. What is so compelling about the timing is the direction of the Newman family dynamics.

Victor is plotting now to make Audra Charles a corporate pawn by pushing her back into Kyle Abbott's arms. Noah's past with Audra, much left unexplored during his recent stay, would be the perfect roadblock.

Noah's return now would not only create havoc for Victor's plot but also put him in harm's way regarding the manipulations of his grandfather. It allows space for both professional and personal conflict that would tie him directly to a central plot.

Also, Noah's previous romance with Allie Nguyen has not come up in the last few weeks, which may be a sign that their on-screen romance is over. That leaves Noah open to a new romance in Genoa City, maybe with Audra or someone else.

His return could also reboot the character's storyline, enabling writers to explore plots that were derailed previously on The Young and the Restless.

Who is Noah Newman on The Young and the Restless?

Noah Newman is the son of Sharon Collins and Nick Newman and first appeared on The Young and the Restless in 1997.

He has been portrayed over the years by a succession of actors, including Robert Adamson and Kevin Schmidt. Rory Gibson continued to play the role in 2021 as an older, more mature Noah who had been out of Genoa City for a while.

Noah's existence has held angst-filled teens and doomed love, familial duty, and professional changes. He's been a recording artist, a photographer, and even the proprietor of the swanky club at the Grand Phoenix.

His love life has involved Eden Baldwin, Courtney Sloane, Marisa Sierras, Tessa Porter, and Allie Nguyen. And most notably, perhaps, he got caught up in a giant murder cover-up and mystery of Courtney's death.

Even though he is a legacy on The Young and the Restless, Noah never was an admirer of more extensive storylines. When he returned in 2021, the writers tried to give him a fresh start, including the possible love triangle with Mariah and Tessa. However, he was written out, leading to his 2023 departure from the show.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

