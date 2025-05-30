"You’re gonna kill it" — Beth Maitland and more daytime stars send wishes and welcome Rory Gibson to General Hospital

The daytime drama world took a dramatic turn this week when Rory Gibson debuted as Michael Corinthos on General Hospital. Gibson is best known for his previous role as Noah Newman on The Young and the Restless, where he took on a legacy role that had been the foundation of Port Charles for decades.

Gibson's casting came following the exit of Chad Duell, who portrayed Michael from 2010 until early 2025. He debuted during a dramatic Nurses Ball episode, where Michael stunned the crowd by arriving unexpectedly and taking Wiley home.

"Fantastic, honey! You're gonna kill it."

Beth Maitland, who has played Traci Abbott for quite some time, commented, encouraging him. Additionally, Jason Thompson, the actor who plays Billy on The Young and the Restless and previously played Patrick Drake on General Hospital, voiced his excitement by saying, "Dude! Stoked for you," and said to Maurice Benard, who plays Sonny, "Be good to my boy!"

Screenshot from an Instagram post (Image via Instagram/@rory_gibson)

Gibson's situation is interesting because he has a strong family connection to General Hospital. In an interview with TV Insider, he mentioned that his grandmother has been watching the show since he was a kid.

"I called my grandma first, and she just yelled, hollered, screamed," Gibson said.

He also noted he originally auditioned for a different role on the show, but ultimately, the producers called him back for a secret screen test. After that, he booked the role of Michael, a character with a lot of emotional and narrative reality.

The recast surprised many viewers, but those who had worked with Gibson in Genoa City did not miss a beat in showing their support. Outpourings of congratulations from current and past castmates of The Young and the Restless showed support for Gibson's leap from one top daytime soap to another.

A warm welcome from the daytime community for Rory Gibson on General Hospital

Man, the reactions on social media from many of The Young and the Restless cast members were incredible as they welcomed Gibson with open arms. Courtney Hope (Sally) cheered, "Damn right!" while Melissa Ordway (Abby), Conner Floyd (Chance) and Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) offered their support through celebratory emoji's. Lauralee Bell (Christine) joined the chorus.

"So happy for you!"

Meanwhile, Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) added a jubilant, "Yay, Rory!" and Sean Dominic (Nate) teasingly responded, "Congrats, buddy. You've gone to the dark side!"

Screenshot from an Instagram post (Image via Instagram/@rory_gibson)

Kelsey Wang, Gibson's on-screen love interest Allie, also reacted with an animated "Yay!" Christian LeBlanc (Michael Baldwin) kept it short and sweet with a "Congrats!", indicating the community's great excitement.

This massive support demonstrates Gibson's great rapport already amongst the community, and it demonstrates strong support as he embarks on this complex role on General Hospital.

In the General Hospital studio, Gibson's new castmates matched his anticipation. Katelyn MacMullen, who plays Willow, who for now is Michael's character's most significant relationship in the story and posted a celebratory "Woohoo!" to her Instagram story after seeing Gibson on-screen.

The trauma for both characters was palpable after their emotional reunion at the Nurses Ball and immediately ignited the storyline. Now, there should be some juicy scenes of story conflict stemming from someone's reappearance that unsettle several relationships.

Gibson described playing Michael as exciting but also stifling.

"I think he has a lot more at stake, and, with the storylines he ties into, there is so much suspense and so much consequence," Gibson said about character.

He also reflected on the pressure of stepping into the shoes of a Daytime Emmy winner and Luncheon cook Emmy winner; because of that experience, he feels fulfilled, but is leaning into the depth of the character.

Chad Duell's exit from General Hospital was rumored in late 2024, and his last scenes were seen in January of 2025. Duell attributed personal development and creative stagnation to leaving.

His departure after almost 15 years in the role was a tremendous shift for the show, one that Gibson is now charged with navigating.

To rave reviews from fellow actors and fans alike, Rory Gibson's tenure as Michael Corinthos is shaping up to be a bright one. Already, his entrance has created waves, and as the storylines develop, everyone will be watching him make the character his own.

Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC.

