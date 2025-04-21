Aaliyah Chavez vs. Jazzy Davidson: Who is the better hooper between the Oklahoma and the USC signee?

ESPN has updated its ESPNW 100 rankings, and Aaliyah Chavez was knocked down from No. 1 to No. 2, with Jazzy Davidson now the new No. 1, previously ranked No. 3 overall. Despite this new ranking from ESPN, Aaliyah Chavez is still the No. 1 for 247Sports and On3.

Ad

Because she is not ESPN's No. 1 anymore, this would also mean that Aaliyah Chavez is not the consensus No. 1 from the Class of 2025 anymore. This now begs the question of who is better between Aaliyah and Jazzy?

Jazzy Davidson plays for Clackamas in Oregon, averaging 29.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.3 steals, 2.6 assists, and 1.9 blocks per game during her time there. She helped lead her school to a 25-2 record but failed to win a Class 6A state championship.

Ad

Trending

As for Aaliyah Chavez, she has better overall stats and has led her team, the Monterey Lady Plainsmen, to a state title in Texas. She averaged 34.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.7 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game in her senior year.

Both girls were also named to the McDonald's All-American Game, the Nike Hoop Summit, and the Jordan Brand Classic. Chavez was named Texas' Gatorade Player of the Year, while Davidson was named Oregon's Gatorade Player of the Year. However, it was Aaliyah Chavez who was ultimately crowned the Gatorade National Player of the Year.

Ad

Both are also expected to immediately impact the schools they have signed with, with Davidson being expected to be a frontline anchor for USC, while Aaliyah Chavez is expected to put up a lot of scoring for Oklahoma.

What scouts are saying about both Aaliyah Chavez and Jazzy Davidson

Both Chavez and Davidson have gotten much praise from scouts, experts, and recruitment insiders from all over the country. Here is what 247Sports' Brandon Clay, the director of scouting for women's basketball, says about either of them:

Ad

Here is how he describes Aaliyah Chavez:

"Rated as the No. 1 player in the class, Chavez is a profilfic yet efficient scoring option at the guard position. She can play on the basketball or off though she might be best suited to be a primary lead guard in college," he said.

"Chavez gets her shot off as easily as any high school guard I can remember dating back to the days of Kelsey Mitchell as a prep prospect. A five-star guard, Chavez has legitimate shooting range to 25 feet with the ability to get into the teeth of the defense on a consistent basis to make a shot or find a corner shooter," he added.

Ad

Here is how he described Jazzy Davidson:

"Davidson is a smooth perimeter option capable of playing multiple roles on the hardwood. A left-hand dominant prospect, Davidson has showcased her versatility in the toughest environments available at the prep level and still shined brightly." said Clay

"As a member of the USA Basketball 18-and-Under team, Davidson demonstrates an ability to penetrate off the dribble consistently, driving to the rim effectively," he added.

While Davidson is the new No. 1, according to ESPN, Chavez has done so much more during their senior year, including being named the Naismith Player of the Year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rotsen Rick Tidoy Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.



Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.



As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.



When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan). Know More