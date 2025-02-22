5-star ATH Brandon Arrington Jr. shares 2-word reaction to UCF's Mikey Williams' comeback this season 

UCF basketball standout Mikey Williams is making headlines in his comeback season, and his resurgence hasn’t gone unnoticed. Among those impressed is five-star football recruit Brandon Arrington Jr., who reacted to Williams’ highlight reel with a powerful two-word message:

“League him!!!”

Image via Ig@thehoopspill

Now at UCF, Williams is working to redeem himself. His performance against No. 10 Iowa State was his best yet, posting 14 points in 28 minutes while shooting 50% from the field. Despite the Knights’ 65-77 loss, his showing hinted at a turnaround.

Williams, once a top prospect at Memphis, saw his career take a drastic turn following legal troubles. In April 2023, he was arrested for allegedly firing at a car outside his $1.2 million mansion—purchased with Puma endorsement money.

Facing multiple felony charges for assault with a deadly weapon, he later pleaded guilty to a lesser offense, avoiding jail time. However, the consequences were severe. Memphis revoked his scholarship, Puma ended their deal and his future was in doubt.

Williams’ journey to stardom began early. He played alongside Bronny James in middle school, gained millions of Instagram followers by high school, and became the first prep athlete to sign a sneaker deal—inking a contract with Puma at 17. His NIL valuation soared to $3.3 million before legal issues derailed his path.

No. 1 ATH Brandon Arrington Jr. schedules key official visits, Oregon joins the race

Top-ranked athlete Brandon Arrington Jr. is scheduling official visits, and his recruitment remains highly competitive. In the past 24 hours, the five-star prospect locked in visits to Texas A&M on June 5 and USC on June 17. Oregon will host him on June 13, placing the Ducks squarely in the mix.

Standing 6-foot-2 and 180 lbs, Arrington is rated as the No. 1 athlete nationally and the No. 8 overall player. His recruitment has shifted frequently, with Texas A&M, USC and Alabama each believed to have led at different points.

Oregon has been persistent in its pursuit. In January, Arrington attended a major recruiting weekend in Eugene, and coach Dan Lanning, along with coach Hampton, visited him at Mount Miguel (Calif.) High School. Reflecting on the visit, Arrington stated:

“Coach Lanning and Coach Hampton were there for a long time last week and we had a great conversation,” Arrington told On3.”Coach Lanning talked to me about them winning games and how they are getting better year by year. We talked about development too and Coach Lanning made me feel very important.”

He also noted Oregon’s track record of producing NFL talent and sustained success.

“Oregon could be one of those schools on top of my list I believe. Oregon gets people to the NFL and they have been winning consistently the last few years. Those are some things I like about Oregon.”

Arrington, a standout sprinter in California, also visited USC for a game in November, and Trojans' coaches made multiple trips to see him in January.

