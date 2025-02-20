Memphis Grizzlies vs Indiana Pacers Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 20, 2025

The majority of NBA teams are back in action on Thursday night with nine games on the schedule, including the Memphis Grizzlies vs Indiana Pacers matchup. It's the second and final meeting between the two teams, with the Grizzlies looking to sweep the season series.

Memphis won at home 136-121 in their previous meeting on Dec. 1, with Jaren Jackson Jr. leading the way with 25 points, eight rebounds, two steals and three blocks. Ja Morant had 19 points and eight assists, while Santi Aldama contributed 15 points, four rebounds and six assists off the bench.

Meanwhile, Bennedict Mathurin put up 19 points and nine rebounds for the Pacers. Pascal Siakam had 17 points and six assists, while Tyrese Haliburton struggled with just eight points and seven assists, making just three of his 10 field goal attempts.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Indiana Pacers Game Details and Odds

The Grizzlies-Pacers game is scheduled to take place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana at 7:00 p.m. EST. It will be locally televised on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast in Memphis and FanDuel Sports Network Indiana.

Fans can also watch it via live stream on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are paid subscriptions.

Moneyline: Grizzlies (-143) vs. Pacers (+120)

Spread: Grizzlies -2.5 (-110) vs. Pacers +2.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Grizzlies o250.5 (-110) vs. Pacers u250.5 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tip-off.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Indiana Pacers Betting Tips

Team Records and Trends

The Memphis Grizzlies have won seven out of the last 10 matchups against the Indiana Pacers.

The Grizzlies are 29-7 this season when they are listed as the favorites to win.

The Pacers have a record of 11-11 if they are the underdogs for the game.

Memphis is 11-5 against the spread in their past 16 games.

Indiana is 1-6 against the spread in their last seven contests.

The total has gone OVER in 11 out of the last 16 games for the Grizzlies.

The total has gone UNDER in two out of the last 10 games for the Pacers.

Player Props

Ja Morant has an over/under of 22.5 points via Sleeper. Bet on Morant to go OVER (-119) against the Indiana Pacers.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is favored to go UNDER (-152) 22.5 points via Sleeper. Expect JJJ to go OVER (-115) and score at least 23 points.

Tyrese Haliburton has an over/under of 18.5 points via DraftKings. Bet on Haliburton to go UNDER (-120) against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Pascal Siakam is favored to go UNDER (-120) 21.5 points via DraftKings. Expect Siakam to go OVER (-110) and score 22 points or more.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Indiana Pacers Prediction

The Memphis Grizzlies are slightly favored to win Thursday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Both teams have been playing well before the All-Star break, so this game is a possible toss-up.

The prediction is a close win for the Pacers, with the total going UNDER 250.5 points.

