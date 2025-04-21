5-star OT Felix Ojo praises SEC powerhouse's consistency in recruiting him following his Colorado and Florida visit announcements

Felix Ojo, the 6-foot-6, 274-pound offensive tackle out of Lake Ridge High School in Mansfield, Texas, is rapidly becoming one of the most sought-after recruits in the 2026 class. Ranked as the No. 2 offensive tackle and No. 7 overall prospect nationally, Ojo has drawn heavy attention from major college football programs across the country.

The five-star standout recently announced official visits to Colorado and Florida, highlighting his growing list of suitors. His upcoming trip to Colorado, scheduled for the weekend of May 2, is considered a potential game-changer.

With Deion Sanders at the helm, the Buffaloes could make a significant late run in Ojo’s recruitment. Despite not being a traditional powerhouse, Colorado’s involvement is being seen as a wildcard.

Ojo holds 49 scholarship offers and has set official visits with several top-tier programs, including Texas, Oklahoma, Michigan, Ohio State, and Ole Miss. Among them, the Longhorns appear to be the frontrunners, given their in-state connection and strong recruiting history.

However, Ole Miss is emerging as a serious contender. Ojo recently spoke with The Rebel Walk, offering high praise for the Rebels' persistent approach.

“What stood out about the way Ole Miss recruited me was how much they were pushing for me and how consistent they were throughout the process,” Ojo said. “My relationship with Coach Garrison and Kiffin helped Ole Miss onto the list of my top schools because of how much I trust them.”

Lane Kiffin’s program has landed back-to-back top 20 recruiting classes, and securing Ojo would mark another major victory.

Five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo, a standout in the 2026 class, is scheduled to make his second official visit to Colorado following his trip to Ole Miss this weekend. The 6-foot-7, 275-pound Texas native spoke with On3, noting the transformation underway in Boulder.

“I feel like Deion is changing the game over there at Colorado,” Ojo said, acknowledging the momentum Coach Sanders is building.

A potential commitment from Ojo would be a landmark addition for Colorado, which prioritizes offensive line depth through high school recruiting and the transfer portal. Ojo could form a powerful tandem with current freshman All-American Jordan Seaton if he joins the Buffaloes.

Ojo is expected to take six official visits while also exploring spring visits to Florida, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, and Ohio State. Despite a coaching shift, Ohio State remains heavily involved.

“Texas and Ohio State have been the most consistent teams in my recruitment,” Ojo stated. “Texas has been steady since day one, and Ohio State has made me feel like a priority despite the coaching change.”

With Coach Prime landing the nation’s top offensive tackle last cycle, a commitment from Ojo would make Colorado’s second consecutive splash up front.

