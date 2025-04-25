5 Texas High School football players who were drafted in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft ft. Cam Ward

The 2025 NFL draft, in Green Bay, Wisconsin, spotlighted an elite class with deep roots in Texas High School Football. Six first-round picks hailed from the Lone Star State, underscoring the region's prominence in developing top-tier prospects. Among them, five standout players who once competed under Friday night lights in Texas etched their names into the opening round, headlined by a historic No. 1 overall selection.

5 Texas football players drafted in first round of NFL draft

#1. Cam Ward — No. 1 overall, Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward’s ascent from West Columbia, Texas, to the NFL’s top draft spot is remarkable. A Columbia High School graduate, Ward began his collegiate journey unranked as a recruit, starting at the FCS program Incarnate Word.

After going through various transfers, he finally settled down at the University of Miami, where he became a Heisman Trophy finalist for the 2024 season and the ACC Offensive Player of the Year.

With an NCAA-record 158 career passing touchdowns, the 6-foot-2 quarterback’s dynamic arm strength and improvisational talent cemented him as the Tennessee Titans’ new franchise cornerstone.

#2. Kelvin Banks Jr. — No. 9 overall, New Orleans Saints

Offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr., a Summer Creek High School alum from Humble, Texas, fortified his draft stock with a dominant tenure at the University of Texas.

Winner of the 2024 Lombardi Award, Banks was recognized as the top lineman in college football. His blend of size, athleticism and technique earned him a top-10 selection by the New Orleans Saints, who see him as a foundational piece on the offensive line.

#3. Matthew Golden — No. 15 overall, Green Bay Packers

Former Houston wide receiver Matthew Golden, one of the program’s highest-rated recruits, turned down lucrative transfer offers—reportedly “six figures” from Southeastern Conference schools, per then-coach Dana Holgorsen—to stay in-state before eventually entering the portal after Holgorsen’s dismissal.

A Texas High School product, Golden’s collegiate production and playmaking ability caught the attention of the Green Bay Packers, who selected him with the 15th pick.

#4. Shemar Stewart — No. 17 overall, Cincinnati Bengals

Shemar Stewart, a Texas A&M defensive end who honed his skills in Texas High School Football, was drafted with the No. 17 pick by the Cincinnati Bengals. He recorded 65 tackles, 12 TFLs, 4.5 sacks, four PBUs, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble in 37 games at Texas A&M

#5. Jahdae Barron — No. 20 overall, Denver Broncos

Cornerback Jahdae Barron, who starred at the University of Texas and prepped in the Texas high school circuit, was taken with the No. 20 pick by the Denver Broncos. Jahdae Barron tallied 67 tackles, five interceptions, and 11 PBUs in 2024, winning the Thorpe Award and Peach Bowl MVP.

