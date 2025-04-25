"Absolute steal" - NFL fans react to Packers drafting Matthew Golden by ending 23-year-long streak

The Green Bay Packers drafted Matthew Golden with their No. 23 pick of the 2025 NFL draft on Thursday. In doing so, the Packers also broke their 23-year-long streak of not drafting a wide receiver in the first round of the draft.

Fans on social media were quick to react to Green Bay taking Golden, with some pointing out that the team got a super pick relatively late in the draft.

"Absolute steal," one tweeted.

"Great and huge pick by the Packers! They’ve lacked a true No. 1 WR since Adams left. Now Love finally has his guy – something they’ve needed for a while. Hopefully, he becomes that top target. Finally, a first-round WR! A+ grade," another added.

"WE WON THE DRAFT," a third commented.

Others suggested that Golden would forge a strong partnership with Packers quarterback Jordan Love.

"He’ll be a top target for Love for sure," a fan tweeted.

"Jordan loves never gonna demand a trade now," another wrote.

"They are finally helping their quarterback," a user added.

The previous time Green Bay took a WR in the first round was in 2002 when they selected Javon Walker. Golden's selection has finally broken the streak.

Matthew Golden played two years at Houston before transferring to Texas for 2024 season

NFL: Texas Longhorns WR Matthew Golden - Source: Imagn

Matthew Golden began his college football career at Houston in 2022. He played two years with the Cougars and earned a second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2023. The WR transferred to Texas for the 2024 season.

In his final collegiate season, Golden recorded 987 yards and nine touchdowns on 58 receptions. He also contributed 285 kick return yards, helping Texas reach the College Football Playoff semifinal.

One strong attribute that Golden has is his speed. He did his 40-yard dash time at the Combine in 4.29 seconds, which was the fastest among all receivers.

Now, it will be interesting to see how Golden fares with Jordan Love at Green Bay next season.

