Ace Flagg vs. Cooper Flagg: Comparing the high school journeys of the twin brothers

Throughout his career, three-star Maine signee Ace Flagg lived in the shadow of his twin brother, Cooper Flagg. While Cooper rose to No. 1 overall prospect after reclassifying to the Class of 2024 and remained a five-star, Ace remained in the Class of 2025 and a three-star prospect throughout.

Ad

Now, do their stats reveal a big difference in their skill sets? Their final year together can be revealing.

The Flagg Twins played together during the 2023-2024 season, which was Montverde Academy's legendary undefeated run to the Chipotle National Title. Cooper led the Eagles with 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.6 steals, 2.8 assists and 2.7 blocks per game. Meanwhile, Ace averaged 2.6 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.

However, it should be noted that the 2023-2024 Montverde Academy Eagles were one of the deepest teams during that season, with five five-star prospects from their senior class alone, as well as several four-stars. Four of them, Cooper Flagg, Derik Queen, Liam McNeely and Asa Newell, are all entering the 2025 NBA Draft. Simply put, Ace just did not have enough playing time to shine.

Ad

Trending

After graduating, Cooper went to Duke, while Ace remained in high school, moving to North Carolina and playing for Greensboro Day, near Duke. Cooper led the Blue Devils to the Final Four and Ace helped lead the Bengals to a state championship. This means that, unlike Cooper, Ace actually has three state championships under his belt, across three schools and three different states.

Ace will return to Maine to play for the Maine Black Bears following his championship season, while Cooper is expected to be picked by the Dallas Mavericks as the No. 1 pick.

Ad

A look at all three of Ace Flagg's championship wins

While Cooper Flagg only won two titles during his high school career, Ace Flagg surpassed his twin brother in the number of title wins. His first one came during the twins' freshman season, when they were still studying at Nokomis in Maine. During the Class A state championships, they defeated Falmouth, 43-27, to win their first state championship together.

Ad

The twins would not taste championship glory again until Ace's junior year, when Cooper reclassified as a senior. This was that undefeated season, with Florida's Montverde Academy beating Paul VI (Virginia), 79-63, for the national championship.

With Cooper gone, Ace went to Greensboro Day and dropped 11 points in the final against Concord Academy in February, leading to the 46-39 victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rotsen Rick Tidoy Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.



Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.



As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.



When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan). Know More