"Be great at Ohio State": Fans react as elite running back Savion Hiter narrows commitment list to 4 powerhouses

Savion Hiter, a five-star running back from Mineral, Virginia, has become one of the most coveted prospects in the Class of 2026. The No. 1 player in Virginia and the 20th-ranked recruit nationally, Hiter has officially trimmed his list to four powerhouse programs: Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, and Tennessee.

Fans wasted no time reacting to his announcement, with one summing up the schools' reputations by saying:

"You wanna be mid, go to Michigan. Great college career, UGA. Get paid at Tennessee. Be great at Ohio State."

“Best RB list ever,” another fan simply called it.

Other fans took to the comments to react, and while most shouted out suggestions, one noted his name:

"Bro that last name scared me," a fan said.

"Georgia if u wanna play hard teams and win championships,"

As Savion Hiter inches closer to his decision, he has lined up key official visits. His mother, Aishia Hiter, confirmed that he will visit Ohio State the weekend of May 30, followed by Georgia on June 6.

Michigan is set for June 13, with Tennessee closing out the schedule on June 20. Additionally, the family plans to visit Tennessee on April 5 and aims to make another trip to Ohio State in the spring.

Michigan appears to have taken an early lead in Savion Hiter's recruitment, as per his mother:

“I would say from his standpoint and our standpoint they’ve set the bar really high,” the Aishia Hiter told On3 this week. "From the beginning with them the whole staff has been involved. They’ve been very consistent. We’ve built a great relationship with not only coach Tony Alford but the head coach Sherrone Moore as well."

Still, Tennessee remains a serious contender:

“Tennessee they’ve done a really good job as well. I would say from his top Michigan and Georgia are neck and neck. All the programs in his top if he lands with any of those programs I’d feel confident as a parent to say he’s in good hands.”

Georgia impresses as Savion Hiter evaluates his top four schools

Savion Hiter, one of the most sought-after running backs in the Class of 2026, recently attended Georgia’s Junior Day and left with a strong impression.

“The Georgia visit was cool," Hiter told On3 this week. "I got to meet with Coach Smart. He always has good words for me. I got to meet Crawford. I spent time with DHill (staffer David Hill). It’s always great to talk to them.

His mother, Aishia Hiter, also reflected positively on the experience, noting that this visit was more relaxed compared to previous ones.

“The conversation with Coach (Kirby) Smart and Coach (Josh) Crawford was enlightening," Hiter’s mother Aishia said. "They reiterated that Savion was a top priority and what development he would get if he came there. We also had a chance to meet and engage with more of the staff that we hadn’t met before.”

Savion Hiter wrapped up his junior season at Louisa County High School with 1,060 rushing yards on 150 carries, averaging 117 yards per game.

While Georgia made a strong impression, Hiter continues to evaluate Michigan, Ohio State, and Tennessee. None of these programs have secured a running back for the 2026 class yet.

