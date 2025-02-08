"Blessed to be going": Former NBA player Raja Bell's son Dia Bell shares his excitement in representing Miami Dolphins at a Super Bowl event

High school quarterback Dia Bell, son of former NBA standout Raja Bell took to social media on Friday to express his excitement about participating in a prestigious Super Bowl event.

As part of the Nike Next Ones 2025 program, Bell will represent the Miami Dolphins, joining other elite high school athletes at a high-profile showcase. He shared his enthusiasm on X (formerly Twitter), writing,

"Blessed to be going to the @SuperBowl to represent the @MiamiDolphins at the @usnikefootball #NextOnes event."

Nike’s Next Ones initiative pairs top-tier high school athletes with NFL teams, providing opportunities for exposure and development at major football events. This year’s roster includes players representing franchises like the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns, with Bell chosen to stand in for the Dolphins.

Bell's journey to the varsity team began when he was in middle school. As a sophomore, he threw 20 touchdowns and four interceptions. He completed 122 of 189 throws, totaling 1,929 yards.

His junior season in 2024 was even more productive, with a 71% completion rate, 2,597 throwing yards, 29 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He also proved his versatility, running for 561 yards and five touchdowns.

Widely regarded as a top recruit in the class of 2026, Bell has earned a five-star rating from ESPN and 247Sports. Following his impressive performances at Plantation American Heritage School in Florida, he has committed to playing college football for the Texas Longhorns.

Tai Bell shines as a freshman, following in father Raja Bell’s footsteps

One of the most exciting freshmen in the state, Tai Bell, is excelling in both scoring and defending, just like his dad, a 12-year NBA pro, did. He makes it into the third place among the top scorers of the class of 2028, per MaxPreps.

Raja, known for his defensive prowess, played for six NBA teams and earned All-Defensive Team honors twice. His son appears to have inherited those instincts, tallying three or more steals in 11 games while ranking sixth nationally in charges taken.

The 6-foot-3 guard was promoted to the varsity team in eighth grade and has become a standout this season. He averaged 25.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.6 steals per game. He has scored 30 or more points seven times and has had eight double-doubles.

In a district playoff win against American Heritage (Plantation) on Monday, he posted 29 points and six rebounds.

His brother, Dia Bell, a top-10 football recruit in the Class of 2026, attends American Heritage but did not play as he has stepped away from basketball.

Tai has already received offers from Old Dominion and Florida International as Mater Lakes Academy prepares for the 4A District 15 semifinals against Central (Miami).

