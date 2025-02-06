Myles Garrett makes feelings clear on playing for Jayden Daniels' Commanders amid trade request

Myles Garrett has requested a departure from the floundering Cleveland Browns, and Jayden Daniels' Washington Commanders have become the heavy favorites to land him. But is he interested?

It's no secret that the NFC runner-ups are looking to bolster their defense by adding an elite pass rusher, and the reigning Defensive Player of the Year is seen as the perfect man to fulfill that role.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated's Brice Butler on Wednesday, he said:

"I think they need a pass rusher. I think that's something that they dearly missed there in the playoffs and some of their big games. And I feel like I can fill that role. But, you know, that's a role that multiple teams need, and I feel like I am not only a pass rusher, but the best defensive player in the game. And I feel like that's invaluable in itself."

Myles Garrett says Browns' "instability" played a major role in trade request

When Myles Garrett put out his trade request on Monday, he said that his dream was "never to go from Cleveland to Canton," but to win Super Bowls. He had said as much on Rich Eisen's show:

"(I) felt like it was time to at least speak on something that was near and dear to my heart. I have a lot of love for Cleveland, but it's always for me, been about contending for championships, winning those big games and Lombardis, and we haven't had the opportunity to do that, and that's all I'm asking for."

But there is another underlying reason for the request: a renewed bout of dysfunction within the Browns.

The franchise has been known for it ever since its reactivation in 1999, the nadir being the 0-16 record in Garrett's 2017 debut. However, 2024 saw the biggest culmination of frustration as embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson played poorly before suffering a season-ending injury, paving the way for a 3-14 collapse from 11-6 and a playoff berth in 2023.

Speaking to USA Sports Radio, Garrett said:

“It was just a matter of cumulative buildup with how the season went and the instability that we had leading up to the end of the season. ... After conversations with (my family) and management about the near future and our success and playoff hopes, I felt like it was time for a transition.”

The multiple-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler is the Browns' all-time sack leader at 102.5.

