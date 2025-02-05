Myles Garrett gets honest about decision to part ways with Browns

  • home icon
By Caleb Gebrewold
Modified Feb 05, 2025 22:47 GMT
Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn
Myles Garrett shocked the NFL world on Monday as he requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns after eight seasons with the franchise. He recently explained his decision to move on from the only franchise he has known in his professional career. Speaking on the Rich Eisen Show on Wednesday, the six-time All-Pro spoke about his decision.

"Just felt it was time," Garrett said. "I had taken my time after the season to relax and decompress emotionally. You know, to distance myself a little bit and spend a little time talking to my family about really how we feel about this decision. I mean, I kind of felt this way... And I feel like everyone's kind of on the same page."
Speaking about the reason behind his decision, Garrett mentioned that he wanted to have the chance to win championships.

"(I) felt like it was, you know, time to at least speak on something that was near and dear to my heart," Garrett said. "I have a lot of love for Cleveland, but it's always for me, been about contending for championships, winning those big games and winning Lombardis, and we haven't had the opportunity to do that, and that's all I'm asking for."

Check out Myles Garrett's comments on requesting a trade from the Cleveland Browns below:

Garrett has been with the Browns throughout his NFL career post being selected first overall in the 2017 Draft. After finishing 11-6 and reaching the postseason in 2023, the Browns took a major step back in 2024 as they finished 3-14.

Myles Garrett puts out a statement on social media

Myles Garrett released a statement on Monday, requesting a trade from the Cleveland Browns. The 2023 Defensive Player of the Year stated:

"As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl - and that goal fuels me today more than ever."
"My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fanbase of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life," Garrett said. "These past eight years have shaped me into the man that I am today. While I've loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won't allow me to be complacent. "

He concluded his statement stating that he had requested a trade:

"The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl. With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns."

Check out Myles Garrett's statement below:

Garrett's stint with the Browns was largely successful from an individual standpoint. In eight seasons with the franchise, he recorded 102.5 sacks, earning six Pro Bowl selections, six All-Pro nods and the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award.

Edited by Saishyam Srikanth
