"Bro just doing side quests": CFB fans react as 5-star Michigan target Ryder Lyons visits Big Sky Conference program

Ryder Lyons, a five-star quarterback and one of the most sought-after recruits in the 2026 class, surprised the college football world with an unofficial visit to Sacramento State on Friday, according to On3.

Folsom (Calif.) High School standout, ranked No. 3 among quarterbacks and No. 10 overall, had been projected to choose between USC and Oregon. However, his unexpected visit to the Big Sky Conference program has sparked discussion.

Despite Lyons’ strong ties to major programs such as Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama and USC, fans took to social media to react to his Sacramento State visit.

"Would be a great fit. Brennan Marion is one of the best minds in football and tons of NIL there," one fan noted,

while another joked,

"bro just doing side quests."

Here is how others reacted:

"Well they do have a fresh 50 million in NIL," a fan chimed in

"Free visit that’s it that’s all," a fan said

"Love it, just this representation will help the school out. Loyal to the soil," a fan remarked

Currently competing in the FCS, Sacramento State recently hired Brennan Marion as head coach, signaling a push toward the FBS level. Marion, known for his innovative Go-Go offense, arrives from UNLV, and the program has announced a $35 million NIL initiative backed by local businesses and a tribal partnership.

Lyons, the reigning Gatorade California Football Player of the Year, passed for 2,874 yards and 44 touchdowns last season, adding 556 rushing yards and 12 scores.

He has drawn comparisons to former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy for his dual-threat ability. While Oregon and USC lead his recruitment, BYU, Arizona and Michigan remain contenders.

Ryder Lyons, planning to take an LDS mission post-graduation, will visit Ann Arbor next month. North Carolina and Bill Belichick have also extended offers this offseason.

Michigan gearing up for a key visit with QB Ryder Lyons

Ryder Lyons remains one of the most coveted recruits in the 2026 class, and Michigan is making a strong push to land him. The Folsom (Calif.) High quarterback, ranked No. 11 overall and No. 4 at his position, is currently trending toward USC.

However, his upcoming visit to Ann Arbor on April 12-13 could shake up his recruitment. Michigan originally had 2026 quarterback Brady Hart committed, but he reclassified to 2025 and flipped to Texas A&M after No. 1 prospect Bryce Underwood switched from LSU to the Wolverines. Now, Michigan is prioritizing the 6-foot-2, 205-pound Lyons as a top target.

Lyons, who is expected to take an LDS mission after high school, is technically part of the 2026 class but will join college football in 2027. He won the 2024-25 Gatorade California Football Player of the Year award after throwing for 3,011 yards, 46 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 68.1% of his passes. He also added 585 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.

