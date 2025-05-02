"Bryce is not one and done": Hoops fans react to NBA analyst's prediction on Bryce James joining dad LeBron James in the NBA 

Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James' son, Bryce James, will step into college basketball in the upcoming season and play for the Arizona Wildcats. While the 6-foot-4 guard is yet to play a game at the college level, speculations are already being made about his professional career. NBA Insider, Shams Charania, appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Thursday and discussed the possibility of Bryce playing alongside his dad in the NBA.

"The expectation is he’s going to be playing at least another season," Shams Charania said, "but again, how long? And the other thing is, does Bryce James, his son, does that factor or play into it at all? His son is going to be potentially draft eligible in 2026, next year, so if he feels that next year Bryce James might be an NBA player, might be a draft-eligible player, does he extend that window?"

Sportscenternext's Instagram posted a carousel consisting of Shams' prediction and Bryce's high school season highlights with the caption,

"The latest on LeBron James’ future 👀 (via @patmcafeeshow)"

In one of the clips, Bryce James could be seen receiving a pass and scoring a 3-pointer. Next, he showed his floor spacing skills before dunking a sleek pass from a teammate. The videos included multiple instances of LeBron's son flaunting his dribbling, passing and shooting skills. Fans flocked to the comment section under the post to share their opinion on LeBron and Bryce playing together.

"Bryce is not one and done 😂," one fan wrote.

sportscenternext via Instagram

Some users felt that Bryce shouldn't enter the NBA this early.

"Bryce needs to develop they got Bronny in early and look what happened," one comment read.

"Bryce just stay in college a couple years gangy," another user added.

Some Lakers fans displayed their disagreement with comments like,

"C’mon man…feels like Lakers are gonna be held hostage. The LeBron show instead of the Lake Show"

And

"Oh so LeBron plans on forcing the lakers to draft his other son as well? Smh"

Another user was astonished by the NBA legend's longevity.

"No way he plays with them both," the user said.

Bronny James has already shared the locker room with his dad, and Bryce doing the same would certainly be a generational moment.

Bryce James helps Sierra Canyon to state title with LeBron James in attendance

Bryce James capped off his high school career by helping Sierra Canyon win the CIF State Division I title in March with a 58–53 victory over Lincoln High. All eyes were on him as his father, NBA legend LeBron James, sat courtside with wife Savannah and daughter Zhuri, proudly supporting Bryce’s final high school game.

Though he started slow, going 0-for-5 in the first half, Bryce finished with three points, five rebounds and two assists. In his senior season, he averaged eight points and 4.2 rebounds. Bryce would like to improve his skills during his tenure with the Wildcats before stepping onto the court in the NBA, hopefully, with his father.

