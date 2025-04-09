Carlos Boozer's son Cameron Boozer gets 2024-25 MaxPreps National Player of the Year honor ahead of his Duke career 

Two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer's son Cameron Boozer was named the 2024-25 MaxPreps National Player of the Year. On Tuesday, MaxPrep's official account shared an Instagram post with Cameron's pictures, statistics, achievements, and a compilation of his performance on the court. The clips show his scoring prowess, control over the ball, and playmaking skills.

Ad

"Cameron Boozer named 2024-25 MaxPreps National Player of the Year. 🔥🏀," read the post's caption.

Ad

Trending

Over four seasons at Columbus High School, Cameron Boozer has delivered phenomenal performances for his team, helping them win several championships and prestigious events. Over 123 high school games, he averaged a double‑double with 21.1 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.9 blocks per game. He also has over 100 double-doubles.

In his senior season, Boozer led the Explorers to the 2025 FHSAA Boys Basketball State Championship, winning every game by at least 30 points. He finished his senior year with 22.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.9 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game.

Ad

His team won the Florida Class 7A state title four years in a row (2022–2025). He was named a McDonald’s All‑American and has twice won MVP at the FIBA Peach Jam. In 2023–24, he was the Gatorade National Player of the Year and Florida Mr. Basketball.

Along with his twin brother Cayden Boozer, Cameron ended his high school career by winning the Chipotle Nationals as Columbus beat Dynamic Prep 67–49. Cayden, a five‑star 6-foot-4 point guard, scored 27 points, two rebounds, and two assists. Cameron, the No. 3 overall recruit, chipped in 11 points, eight boards, and three assists.

Ad

The twin duo have also won three Nike EYBL championships and two U.S. Olympic golds outside the high school scene.

Boozer expressed his thoughts regarding joining Duke next year and playing at a collegiate level.

"My goals are to keep winning at every level I play at," Boozer told MaxPreps. "Whether it's college next year or any level after that. And I hope that people remember for more than just what I do on the court."

Ad

Cameron Boozer says twin brother Cayden Boozer is "underrated"

In conversation with MaxPreps, Cameron Boozer expressed his gratitude towards his brother and his high school team. He regarded both Columbus and Cayden as important aspects of his success.

"My brother is someone who I still believe is underrated," Cameron said. "He’s a competitor and a winner, and what he does is overlooked at times. He has made a ton of big-time plays over the years and come up huge in big moments for us. He’s obviously been a huge part of my success and our team’s success over the years and he’s going to continue to do great things at the next level."

Next season, the twin brother duo will play for Duke Blue Devils.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.



With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.



His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.



When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day. Know More