Chris Henry Jr., Jett Washington & others share their reaction to being named the top of the 2026 class in their positions by ESPN

Excitement erupted among the top prospects of the 2026 ESPN 300 class as they were named the best at their positions, with reactions pouring in on an Instagram post by @theuecreport.

Chris Henry Jr., the No. 4 wide receiver, showed his enthusiasm with clapping emojis. Jett Washington, the No. 22 safety, kept it humble with praying hands. Brandon Arrington, the No. 14 athlete, joined the celebration with fire emojis.

Image via IG@ucreport

Other standout players also chimed in. Derrick Cooper Jr., the No. 7 running back, also added a fire emoji, while Kaiden Prothro, the No. 19 tight end, echoed the excitement with clapping and fire emojis.

Image via Ig@theucreport

The post, highlighting top offensive and defensive talents like Lamarcus Brown and Tyler Atkinson, received a lot of likes.

In a major recruiting development, Oregon’s Dan Lanning and his staff took a hit when Henry, a five-star wide receiver, officially shut down his recruitment.

Per On3’s Hayes Fawcett, the 6-foot-5 Mater Dei standout canceled all summer visits to Oregon, USC and Miami, reaffirming his commitment to Ohio State. Despite previously maintaining communication with the Ducks and visiting Eugene multiple times, Henry decided to focus solely on the Buckeyes and will only take an official visit to Columbus.

Ranked as the No. 9 overall prospect and No. 2 wide receiver in the 2026 class by the 247Sports Composite, Henry had long been considered a top target for several programs. His decision signals a firm lock with Ohio State. While Oregon may continue nurturing the relationship, the odds of a flip have significantly diminished following this announcement.

Top 2026 safety Jett Washington sets Alabama official visit, discusses recruitment outlook

Jett Washington, one of the premier safeties in the 2026 class and a standout at Bishop Gorman (Nevada), confirmed his plans to officially visit Alabama this weekend for A-Day, as first reported by Touchdown Alabama.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound defensive back, known for his physicality and range, holds an extensive offer list but has begun narrowing his focus.

Alabama extended an offer in August and hosted Washington for an unofficial visit last season

“Their defense is elite and they have great defensive backs,” Washington said in September, via Touchdown Alabama. “They fly around and make plays.”

The nephew of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, Washington listed Alabama, Oregon, Ohio State, Michigan, USC, Texas, Georgia, Penn State, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and UNLV as his top 11 in February.

“Oregon and Alabama are definitely at the top,” Washington said. “Ohio State, Michigan, and USC are right there, too.”

He also praised the Oregon staff’s persistence and the environment during a game visit. Washington plans two to three unofficial visits in spring, followed by four to five official visits over the summer before announcing a commitment.

