Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia Bryant stuns in ’90s-inspired Jean Paul Gaultier ensemble at Fashion Trust event

Late Kobe Bryant’s eldest daughter, Natalia Bryant, turned heads with her outfit choice for the 2025 Fashion Trust US Awards on Wednesday, donning an outfit from the legendary Jean Paul Gaultier’s 1992 collection.
Natalia arrived at the prestigious event in Los Angeles wearing a calf-length, one-shoulder neckline dress that featured Gaultier’s iconic marinière stripes. The University of Southern California student complemented her dress with different types of silver and diamond jewelry.
Natalia shared a photo of her outfit on Instagram, thanking Sephora and Fashion Trust US for the invite.
“Thanks for having me @fashiontrustus @sephora,” Bryant captioned her story.
Natalia’s ensemble was inspired by Eva Herzigova’s outfit from the Jean Paul Gaultier fall 1992 runway show in Paris called “Europe of the Future.”
Natalia Bryant donned a gown for Oscars after-party
Earlier in March, Natalia Bryant was invited to Vanity Fair’s Oscar after-party where she wore an elegant black gown.
She shared photos from the red carpet, captioning her Instagram post:
“@vanityfair last night 🖤”
Natalia Bryant signed with IMG Models after her runway debut at Versace’s spring fashion show in 2024. Since then, she has been part of multiple other campaigns. She is also occupied as a senior film student, hoping to graduate this year.
"I'm focused on graduating and getting through my senior year,” Bryant said via Nylon. "I did a junior thesis film last year, and right now, we're in pre-production for our senior thesis film.
"This one has a bigger cast and crew, and it's like your last hurrah with the other students in your program. We've been together for the past four years, so this time we all have an understanding of how everybody works."
Apart from her stint as a model, Bryant is also a board member of the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, dedicating her time to carrying Gianna and Kobe’s legacy.
