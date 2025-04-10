Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia Bryant stuns in ’90s-inspired Jean Paul Gaultier ensemble at Fashion Trust event

Late Kobe Bryant’s eldest daughter, Natalia Bryant, turned heads with her outfit choice for the 2025 Fashion Trust US Awards on Wednesday, donning an outfit from the legendary Jean Paul Gaultier’s 1992 collection.

Ad

Natalia arrived at the prestigious event in Los Angeles wearing a calf-length, one-shoulder neckline dress that featured Gaultier’s iconic marinière stripes. The University of Southern California student complemented her dress with different types of silver and diamond jewelry.

Natalia shared a photo of her outfit on Instagram, thanking Sephora and Fashion Trust US for the invite.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Thanks for having me @fashiontrustus @sephora,” Bryant captioned her story.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Credits: Instagram (@nataliabryant)

Natalia’s ensemble was inspired by Eva Herzigova’s outfit from the Jean Paul Gaultier fall 1992 runway show in Paris called “Europe of the Future.”

Ad

Natalia Bryant donned a gown for Oscars after-party

Earlier in March, Natalia Bryant was invited to Vanity Fair’s Oscar after-party where she wore an elegant black gown.

She shared photos from the red carpet, captioning her Instagram post:

“@vanityfair last night 🖤”

Ad

Natalia Bryant signed with IMG Models after her runway debut at Versace’s spring fashion show in 2024. Since then, she has been part of multiple other campaigns. She is also occupied as a senior film student, hoping to graduate this year.

"I'm focused on graduating and getting through my senior year,” Bryant said via Nylon. "I did a junior thesis film last year, and right now, we're in pre-production for our senior thesis film.

Ad

"This one has a bigger cast and crew, and it's like your last hurrah with the other students in your program. We've been together for the past four years, so this time we all have an understanding of how everybody works."

Apart from her stint as a model, Bryant is also a board member of the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, dedicating her time to carrying Gianna and Kobe’s legacy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More