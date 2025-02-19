"Clearly not 'committed' to Ohio State": Fans react as Buckeyes commit Chris Henry Jr. schedules official visit with rivals including Oregon Ducks

Five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. from the Class of 2026 is set to visit several powerhouse programs despite being committed to Ohio State since July 28, 2023. The Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA) standout has scheduled official visits with the Miami Hurricanes (May 30-June 1), USC Trojans (June 6-8), Oregon Ducks (June 13-15) and his pledged school, the Buckeyes (June 20-22).

Henry’s recruitment has sparked debate, with fans questioning his commitment.

“Regardless of if he ends up going to Ohio State, he is clearly not ‘committed’ to Ohio State,” one fan remarked.

Another added:

“I’m a Canes fan, even I know he’s going to soft ass OSU 😂😂.”

Image via Ig@hayesfawcett3

Here is how others reacted:

"Going to Miami for the free vibes nobody going there💀 ni**as live on the past," a fan said

Image via Ig@hayesfawcett3

"Hes a buckeye as lomg as hartline there per his own twitter," a fan said

Image via Ig@hayesfawcett3

Although Henry has reiterated his belief in Ohio State’s program, schools like Oregon and USC are making strong efforts to flip him.

Henry expressed excitement over the Buckeyes promoting receivers coach Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator.

“I love this move,” Henry told On3. “Coach Hartline knows how to develop receivers better than anyone, and now with him as OC I know he’s going to put us receivers in the best position to dominate for sure.”

Oregon remains a major contender, especially after Henry attended the Ducks’ 39-18 victory over Maryland on Nov. 9.

“The atmosphere was crazy at the Maryland game," he said. "What keeps taking me back to Oregon is how close I am with the coaches and how they are doing something special there.”

Previously, Henry cited his strong bond with former Oregon receivers coach Junior Adams, who has since joined the Dallas Cowboys. The Ducks have now brought in Ross Douglas from Syracuse.

“I’m really close with coach Adams," the recruit added. “With him and how I love the culture there, my interest in Oregon is really high. Oregon will be one of my official visits.”

Oregon Ducks continue strong push to flip 5-star WR Chris Henry Jr. from Ohio State

While Ohio State, Oregon and USC have long pursued five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., Miami has emerged as a contender. The prospect visited Coral Gables during a 7-on-7 tournament with his team, South Florida Express, at Battle Miami.

Oregon has been aggressively working to flip Henry since he transferred to Mater Dei before the 2024 season. The Ducks hosted him for Junior Day last month, strengthening their position.

“Oregon’s really high with me,” Henry told ScoopDuck. “They’re right under Ohio State for me. They’re pushing hard and I let them know it’s not gonna be easy to flip me. They’re trying their best for sure.”

However, Ohio State remains a strong favorite due to the influence of wide receivers coach and newly promoted offensive coordinator Brian Hartline.

Despite injuries cutting short his junior season, Henry dominated as a sophomore at Withrow High School, recording 71 receptions for 1,127 yards and 10 touchdowns.

