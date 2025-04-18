Coach Prime's key defensive recruit Chauncey Gooden shares 2-word reaction to Colorado's Cash Cleveland's transfer portal update

In a surprising turn of events at Boulder, Colorado starting center Cash Cleveland has announced his intentions to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Cleveland, who earned On3 True Freshman All-American honors last season, was seen as a rising anchor for the Buffaloes’ offensive line.

The shocking news has understandably disappointed the Buffaloes camp. Chauncey Gooden—Coach Deion "Prime" Sanders’s prized defensive recruit—recently shared a blunt two-word response to the news.

In the comments of an Instagram post of 'Transfer Portal' reporting the news, Gooden wrote:

“truly broken.”

Image via Ig@transferportal

His reaction captured the emotional pulse of the Buffaloes community, with fans and teammates alike flooding the post with stunned responses. Gooden’s comment reflects the ripple effect Cleveland’s departure might have, especially on Colorado’s young core.

Cleveland, a former walk-on and three-star prospect from Texas, defied expectations during his true freshman season when he was ranked No. 396 overall in his state and No. 276 among interior offensive linemen.

Initially joining the Buffaloes as a non-scholarship player, Cleveland became the first walk-on to start at center in program history. He debuted Oct. 19 against Arizona and started the season's final four games, beginning November 16 against Utah.

“I always stay prepared,” Cleveland had said. “I study a lot of film. In meetings, I’m always 100% focused and locked in... when my number got called, I was ready for the moment. Didn’t blink at all.”

He played 296 snaps over six games, surrendering just one sack and two quarterback hurries. His performance earned him a spot on the 2024 On3 True Freshman All-American team alongside five-star teammate Jordan Seaton.

With Cleveland and fellow center Hank Zilinskas entering the portal, Colorado’s line depth takes a hit. Graduate transfer Zarian McGill (Louisiana Tech) and Memphis transfer Xavier Hill are expected to compete for the starting job. The Buffaloes’ spring game airs Saturday at 2:30 p.m. MT on ESPN2.

Five-star OT Felix Ojo schedules Colorado visit, eyes Coach Prime’s program

As spring camp winds down, Colorado received a major recruiting boost for 2026. On Wednesday, five star OT Felix Ojo, ranked No. 7 nationally, will visit Colorado on May 2.

Holding 49 offers, Ojo has visits planned with Oklahoma, Michigan, Ohio State, Texas, and Ole Miss. Texas currently appears to be the frontrunner.

If Ojo commits, he would be Colorado’s first pledge in the 2026 cycle and mark a second consecutive year the Buffs land a top-tier tackle, following Jordan Seaton’s 2025 signing. Despite a small 2025 high school class of 14 signees, Colorado ranked No. 37 nationally per 247Sports.

The Buffaloes, led by new offensive line coach Gunnar White, continue to rebuild their front. They’ve added Memphis transfer Xavier Hill and Illinois veteran Zy Crisler as well.

The 2025 class includes four-star linemen Chauncey Gooden and Carde Smith, plus three-star Jay Gardenhire, with more commitments expected after the April 19 spring game.

