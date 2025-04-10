Colorado high school retires jersey for the first time in honor of San Francisco 49ers' Christian McCaffrey

In a landmark moment for Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, its football program retired a jersey number for the first time in school history, paying tribute to San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey. The ceremony took place on Friday, as McCaffrey returned to his alma mater.

The event, which was hosted by the Eagles football team, was confirmed via the program's official X account.

"For the first time in Valor history, we are beyond proud to retire jersey #5 in honor of Christian McCaffrey and all that he has accomplished on and off the field!" Valor Christian Football tweeted.

McCaffrey’s impact on Valor Christian’s football history is undeniable. Over four seasons, he amassed 8,845 all-purpose yards and scored 141 total touchdowns. He also helped lead the team to four consecutive state championships.

His dominance on the field drew nationwide attention from top-tier college programs. Ultimately, McCaffrey committed to Stanford, turning down offers from schools such as Oregon, Boise State, Arizona State and Colorado, among others.

Speaking to Valor Eagle Eye Media after the ceremony, McCaffrey reflected on the significance of his high school years.

“I think it was probably the most pivotal time in my life because (high school) is such a weird time in somebody's life,” McCaffrey said. “When you are surrounded by good people in that time, it helps you ease on and stay motivated.”

He also shared advice for current students.

“Thank God for every day," McCaffrey said. "Work as hard as you can. Be nice to people and have fun. If you can continue to push and follow your dreams, you'll always be able to look yourself in the mirror and know you gave it everything you got.”

The first jersey retirement ever for the Eagles’ football program ensures that no future player will wear the number that McCaffrey made iconic. In an interview with Valor Eagle Eye Media, McCaffrey expressed deep appreciation for the tribute.

“It means the world,” McCaffrey said on Friday. “The biggest thing I’ve taken from it is seeing all the familiar faces — coaches, teammates, classmates. I remember the people. Life is about people, and being able to reconvene with all these people has been such a special blessing for me.”

Valor Christian coach Mike Sanford played a key role in organizing the event. The moment was particularly meaningful, as he previously recruited McCaffrey during his coaching tenure at Stanford from 2011-2013.

Since graduating in 2014, McCaffrey has risen to NFL stardom. In the 2023 season, he rushed for 1,459 yards and scored 14 touchdowns for the San Francisco 49ers, remaining a central figure amid ongoing trade speculation.

