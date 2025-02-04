Colorado's Julian Lewis shares his reaction as Luka Doncic lands in L.A. following shocking trade

The NBA world was shaken when the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in a blockbuster deal. Colorado football star Julian Lewis took to Instagram to express his reaction, sharing an image of Doncic in L.A., dressed in black and making the Lakers' signature "L" hand gesture. He tagged the team and added two crying emojis, signaling shock and excitement.

The trade, finalized Saturday night, involved the Lakers, Mavericks, and Utah Jazz. The Mavericks sent Doncic, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris to Los Angeles in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick. The move instantly elevates the Lakers' championship aspirations.

Less than a day after the trade, Doncic arrived in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Before departing Dallas, he penned a heartfelt message to Mavericks fans, reflecting on his journey from a "young kid from Slovenia" to the face of the franchise.

"In good times and bad, from injuries to the NBA Finals, your support never changed," the post read. "Thank you for not only sharing in my joy in our best moment, but also for lifting me up when I needed it most."

Doncic also addressed his new team, responding to the Lakers' welcome post by saying,

“Grateful for this amazing opportunity. Basketball means everything to me, and no matter where I play the game, I’ll do so with the same joy, passion and goal – to win championships."

Mavericks' surprising trade sends Luka Doncic to Lakers for Anthony Davis

Despite never officially putting Luka Doncic on the trade market, the Dallas Mavericks orchestrated a surprising deal, targeting the Los Angeles Lakers to acquire forward Anthony Davis just before the trade deadline.

Doncic started his NBA career when the Atlanta Hawks selected him third in the 2018 draft before Dallas acquired him to acquire Trae Young's rights, and he became the Mavericks leader through seven seasons.

Doncic participated in 22 matches for his team between the beginning of this season and the first half of December until he suffered an injury that kept him out since that time.

Reflecting on his departure, Doncic shared a heartfelt statement on his official X account.

“Seven years ago, I came here as a teenager to pursue my dream of playing basketball at the highest level,” Doncic said in a statement. “I thought I’d spend my career here and I wanted so badly to bring you a championship.”

In his farewell, he expressed gratitude:

“The love and support you all have given me is more than I could have ever dreamed of. For a young kid from Slovenia coming to the U.S. for the first time, you made North Texas feel like home. ... Dallas is a special place, and Mavs fans are special fans. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart.”

During last year, Doncic led the Mavericks through five games of the NBA Finals before facing defeat against the Celtics. According to Basketball Reference Doncic maintains an average of 28.1 points combined with 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists throughout this season.

