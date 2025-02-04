"Trade him to Dallas while his value is high": Hoops fans up in arms after Trae Young hits yet another jaw-dropping game-winner

Coming off their eighth loss in a row, Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks were looking to bounce back in their matchup versus the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. The odds weren't in Atlanta's favor, having lost their first two matchups versus Detroit earlier this season.

The underdog Hawks got out to a 73-64 lead over the Pistons entering halftime, but a second-half battle brought the score to 130-130 with 26.1 seconds left following a layup from Cade Cunningham. After dribbling out much of the clock, Young went to work on Malik Beasley with a chance to win.

Young started left, spun right and stepped back for a 22-footer over tough coverage from Beasley to secure a 132-130 victory for Atlanta, snapping their eight-game skid.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Fans erupted over the play with reactions on X.

"Trade him to Dallas while his value is high," one exclaimed.

"ICE COLD TRAE," another commented.

"Trae Young's game-winner clutch, unstoppable, pure magic," a third fan posted.

Hawks fans called out the league for Trae Young's NBA All-Star snub.

"To my fellow Hawks fans, boycott the All-Star game," a fan shared after Young's game-winner.

Can't believe he got Trae'd from the All-Star game," another fan humorously commented.

"SHOULD'VE BEEN AN ALL-STAR," a third fan declared.

Trae Young leads Hawks to victory over Pistons

Trae Young's game-winner was a clutch moment the three-time All-Star's performance was building to for the entire night. He led all scorers on Monday, out-dueling a fellow top point guard in the Eastern Conference, Cade Cunningham, who was selected to the 2025 NBA All-Star game over Atlana's star.

The seventh-year guard scored 34 points on an efficient 9-of-16 shooting night, connecting on four of eight 3-point attempts. He added nine assists to round out a heroic individual effort, capped off by an electric game-winner.

Young has now posted back-to-back 30-point performances, coming off a 34-point, 17-assist night in Atlanta's 132-127 loss versus the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night. The Hawks return home following their three-game road trip for a matchup versus the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Hawks Fan? Check out the latest Hawks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.