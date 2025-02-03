Steph Curry sums up blockbuster deal involving Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis in 1 word

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors had an off day when news of the Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis swap came out. Like the rest of the NBA world, the two-time MVP and his teammates were shocked by perhaps the biggest trade in league history. The trade could affect the tight battle for playoff and play-in spots.

While meeting with fans on Sunday with teammates Draymond Green and Brandin Podziemski, Curry was asked if the trade was good or bad. The All-Star starter responded:

“Neither”

Chef Curry was understandably neutral with his answer because the Warriors have two more games apiece with the Lakers and the Mavericks. He didn’t likely want to elaborate as his team continues to fight for at least a play-in spot. The Dubs are in 11th spot with a 24-24 record, one game behind the Mavs (26-24) and 4.5 behind the Lakers (28-19).

Trading two superstars will change how the Lakers and the Mavericks play, but both teams remain playoff contenders. LA’s defense and rim protection suffer without Anthony Davis, but Luka Doncic brings elite playmaking and scoring. Teaming up with LeBron James would cover many of the Lakers’ loopholes, while Dallas gets a boost with an elite interior scorer and defender in Davis.

Steph Curry’s Warriors face the LA Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks soon

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors embark on a brutal seven-game road trip after hosting the Orlando Magic on Monday. They kick off the schedule with a game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. Less than 24 hours later, they visit the Crypto.com Arena to face the new-look LA Lakers.

Luka Doncic is reportedly looking to return from a calf injury a week from the All-Star weekend. He could be available when Curry and the Warriors are in Los Angeles for that game.

The Warriors continue their journey with stops at Chicago and Milwaukee before arriving at the American Airlines Center to face the Dallas Mavericks. Anthony Davis, out with a groin injury, could return before Steph Curry’s team squares off against the Mavs.

Curry and the Warriors complete their trip with games in Houston and Sacramento. They return home on Feb. 23, with their fourth and final game against the retooled Mavericks.

Golden State is 0-2 against the Lakers and 1-1 against the Mavericks. Steph Curry could have a more definite answer about the trade after facing both teams before the regular season ends.

