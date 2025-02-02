Watch: Disgruntled Mavericks fan mourns Luka Doncic's trade with comical funeral setup and 'See You Again' tribute

"LA Lakers star Luka Doncic," this statement might take a while for the NBA fans to get accustomed to. Yes, it is hard to digest that Luka Doncic is no longer a Dallas Mavericks star, but for the Mavs fans, this trade has hit very differently. What's happening outside the American Airlines Center is a testament to that.

While the Mavericks team is headed for a big defeat at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Mavericks fans are outside the team's arena in protest. So much so that they brought a coffin to give their former franchise star a funeral.

In a video posted on X, formerly known as "Twitter," two fans were filmed comically carrying a coffin to the place where fans had gathered to mourn the departure of their superstar. As they walked with the coffin, Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth's song "See You Again" played in the background.

While one fan cried "Whyyyyyyyyy" another threw the red rose on the coffin.

Mavs GM Nico Harrison had already said that the decision to trade away Luka Doncic has been made with title contention starting this year. If the results do not meet the intention behind the trade, Harrison has a lot to answer for, especially to the fans.

"Time will tell if I'm right," Mavericks GM Nico Harrison finally opens up about Luka Doncic's trade

After Luka Doncic's trade, there are two ways that Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison's legacy could go into the history books. He has pulled the most stunning trade in NBA history. Either he could go as the GM with the biggest guts or the GM who made the worst decision in NBA history.

While there is very little to no reason to believe that there were problems between the former Mavs franchise player and the team GM, the speculations had to be addressed. Before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Harrison addressed the media with head coach Jason Kidd sitting by his side.

He said that he made the trade according to the vision that Kidd shared and that Anthony Davis and Mac Christie fitted that vision.

"As we turn the page, I think it's important to know that [Jason Kidd] and I, we've had a vision and the culture that we want to create since we've been here," Harrison said. "The players that we're bringing in we believe exemplify that. We think defense wins championships, and we're bringing in one of the best two-way players in the league."

Moreover, Harrison also added that he has been in discussions with LA Lakers GM Rob Pelinka for weeks and made the move only after a deeper study of the implications. For now, Harrison will wait for time to decide what his legacy will be.

"I don't do anything that's scary. I think everything that we do, we put a lot of work into it, we study it and we re-study it and we go back. I understand the magnitude of it.

"So, the easiest thing for me to do is do nothing, and everyone would praise me for doing nothing. But we really believe in it -- and time will tell if I'm right."

