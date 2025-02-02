"He gonna be the reason you never get a GM job ever again": Fans flame as Nico Harrison issues first statement after Luka Doncic trade

On Saturday, the news of Luka Doncic getting traded sent shockwaves through the NBA. As the dust settles from the blockbuster deal, fans sounded off on an executive's comments about the decision.

Doncic has been one of the league's top young stars and now finds himself on his way to the Lakers in a shocking move. Dallas recouped another high-level talent in return, acquiring LA big man Anthony Davis.

Talking about what led to parting with Doncic as he enters his prime, Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison cited defense. He feels that the defensive end is the key to a championship and bringing a player like Davis will get them closer to the goal. When his statement hit social media, fans immediately poured in with their thoughts.

"He gonna be the reason you never get a gm job ever again," a fan tweeted.

"talking about him like he an 80 ovr role player," one fan wrote.

"Let’s trade the guy we’ve built the team and our offense around the last few years. Who wants to watch this boring ass team now?" another fan wrote.

The majority of fans were outraged by the thought process of the franchise-altering move and called for Harrison to be removed as GM.

"Fire him," one fan said.

"Luka deserves a better statement than that too. Get Nico out of here," another fan said.

"nico harrison you are the most hated man in Dallas," one fan wrote.

The trade comes less than one year after Doncic was able to lead the Mavericks to the NBA finals. He'll now join forces with one of the game's greatest talents — LeBron James.

Luka Doncic was 'stunned' by trade to the LA Lakers

NBA fans and analysts were not the only ones left in shock by the news of Luka Doncic being dealt to the LA Lakers. According to an NBA insider, the all-star guard also had no idea that this massive move was coming.

During an appearance on "SportsCenter" on Sunday, ESPN's Shams Charania dove into the mega-deal involving Doncic and Anthony Davis. He said that the Dallas Mavericks star was stunned by the news.

"This came out of nowhere. This is maybe the most stunning trade in recent NBA history," Charania said. "The players, coaches, a lot of people on both sides with the Mavericks and Lakers had no idea. I'm told Luka Doncic is still stunned about this trade."

Since being acquired by the Mavericks on draft night in 2018, Doncic has been the primary pillar of the franchise. They have built their team around him and had a lot of success. However, in what many are calling a baffling move, they decided to move on from him.

The Lakers have a clear candidate to take the reigns from LeBron James whenever he decides to retire. As Doncic gets ready to enter his peak years in the NBA, the historic franchise has added another star talent to its already long list.

