NBA Trade Rumors: Mavericks speculated to dangle Anthony Davis in blockbuster bid for $48,798,677 Heat star

The Dallas Mavericks shocked the basketball world on Saturday when they traded their franchise cornerstone, Luka Doncic, to the LA Lakers for Anthony Davis. The trade shook the franchise’s present and future as the Mavericks positioned themselves to remain a threat in the Western Conference despite Doncic’s departure.

However, according to CBS Sports analyst Ashley Nicole Moss, Dallas’ acquisition of Davis, who won a title with the Lakers in 2020, could just be the first domino to fall in the Mavericks’ bid to trade for Miami Heat disgruntled star Jimmy Butler.

Moss said that Dallas could use Davis to lure the Heat in a trade for Butler, shaking up what is already a crazy situation in the NBA.

“I'd be interested if Anthony Davis is a piece that ultimately the Mavericks potentially use to try to get Jimmy Butler," Moss said on Sunday. “My money is the Mavericks possibly going for Jimmy Butler.”

Moss thinks that this will not be the last move the Mavericks will make ahead of the trade deadline on Thursday.

“This is not the move you make just to keep your roster the same, and that goes for the Mavericks, and that goes for the Lakers,” Moss said.

A potential trade for Butler, who has a contract worth over $48 million, for Davis would mean that Dallas has swapped 25-year-old Doncic to a 35-year-old Butler.

Aside from Davis, the Mavericks also received Max Christie and a future first-round pick in exchange for Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris and a 2029 first-round pick.

Davis is expected to provide the Mavericks an inside presence and defensive brilliance. He is averaging 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.3 steals in 42 games this season.

Dallas GM clears air on trading Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis

Aside from Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis, Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison was the talk of the NBA world as he pulled the trigger that sent Doncic to LA.

In an interview with Dallas Morning News, Harrison explained his rationale for trading his young franchise star for a veteran big man.

“I understand why they would be shocked, initially," Harrison said on Sunday. "But I do believe that we positioned ourselves to win now and also win in the future. And that’s ultimately the goal and why we’re here. It’s one of those things where it’s my job to make the tough decisions that put our goals first and foremost.”

The Dallas Mavericks traded for Doncic on draft night in 2018 before spending seven seasons with him as their best player. Meanwhile, Davis forced his way out of the Pelicans in 2019 and spent the last six years with the Lakers alongside LeBron James.

